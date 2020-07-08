Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's service sector sentiment rises 23.3 points in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 01:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tokyo

Japan's service sector sentiment index rose in June, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, and the government said the index was showing moves of picking up.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions rose 23.3 points to 38.8 from May. The index hit a record low in April.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:04aEU's Gentiloni wants Italy recovery plans by October - La Stampa
RE
01:56aDollar holds advantage as coronavirus fears weigh on markets
RE
01:48aFrench economy seen rebounding 19% in third-quarter, 3% in fourth-quarter - INSEE
RE
01:36aJapan's service sector sentiment rises 23.3 points in June
RE
01:17aMarathon Galveston Bay, Texas, refinery overhaul to finish in late July - sources
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:12aOil edges lower as U.S. inventory build stokes supply fears
RE
01:01aThai financial system more vulnerable as pandemic hits economy - central bank minutes
RE
12:31aU.S. airlines to accept billions in federal loans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK CORP. : SOFTBANK : Main events scheduled for Thursday, July 9
2WANG YI: The China-Arab Community with a Shared Future Is Taking Root and Sprouting
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Trump aides weighed proposals to undermine Hong Kong?s dollar peg - Bloomberg
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5Asian shares waver with coronavirus, corporate earnings in focus
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group