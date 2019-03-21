Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan's slowing inflation leaves BOJ fighting tough price battle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 09:54pm EDT
Girls wearing the yukata, or casual summer kimono, run as they cross the road at a shopping district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's annual core consumer inflation slowed in February as gasoline costs fell for the first time in more than two years, keeping the central bank under pressure to maintain, or even ramp up, stimulus to accelerate price growth to its 2 percent target.

The data adds to growing signs that Sino-U.S. trade tensions and slowing global demand are hurting Japan's economic expansion and business sentiment.

If the weakness persists, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may be forced to cut its inflation forecasts again at next month's rate review, analysts say, though policymakers are wary of expanding an already massive stimulus programme any time soon.

The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food costs, rose 0.7 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, falling short of a median market forecast for a 0.8 percent gain.

The slowdown from January's 0.8 percent increase was due largely to a 1.3 percent drop in gasoline prices, which was the first year-on-year decline since November 2016, the data showed.

"As overseas economies begin to weaken, it's hard to project inflation hitting the BOJ's 2 percent target," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"The BOJ is likely to maintain its current policy at next month's rate review," though it could ponder additional easing at some point given the recent weak data, he said.

An index the BOJ focuses on - the so-called core-core CPI that strips away the effect of both volatile food and energy costs - rose 0.4 percent in February, unchanged from the previous month's gain.

The BOJ faces a dilemma. Years of heavy money printing have dried up market liquidity and hurt commercial banks' profits, stoking concerns over the rising risks of prolonged easing.

And yet, subdued inflation has left the BOJ well behind its U.S. and European counterparts in dialing back crisis-mode policies, and with a dearth of ammunition to battle an abrupt yen spike that could derail an export-driven economic recovery.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has stressed the central bank will no longer ease policy just to fire up inflation, and focus instead on the momentum generated by the economy to push up prices.

The central bank earlier this month maintained its view that Japan's economy is expanding moderately, signalling that it was in no hurry to expand stimulus.

Yet that view is becoming increasingly tenuous. In March, the government downgraded its economic assessment for the first time in three years, nodding to growing signs of weakness in exports and output.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16pLegalizing Marijuana Hits Hurdles in Albany
DJ
10:14pMexico could pay Pemex debt from $15 billion stabilization fund
RE
10:00pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Economy maintains stable progress with opportunities
PU
09:54pJapan's slowing inflation leaves BOJ fighting tough price battle
RE
09:43pJapan's slowing inflation leaves BOJ fighting tough price battle
RE
09:36pU.S. warns China meddling in Hong Kong hurting business confidence
RE
09:36pAmerican Airline pilots expect to test 737 MAX software fix in Boeing simulator
RE
09:35pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/03/22 Premier Li stresses implementation of larger-scale tax cuts
PU
09:30pAsian shares firm after solid U.S. data, tech sector hopes
RE
09:29pOil prices near 2019 highs amid OPEC supply cuts, U.S. sanctions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Plant protein startups vie to tap China's hungry market
2NIKE : NIKE : North America sales fail to impress, shares slip
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : EDUCATORS: Bring Jane Goodall to your classroom with April 2 and 9 Skype events
4ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Here's Your Business Report Card
5EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : Shares of Japan's Eisai swamped with sell orders after ending Alzheimer trials

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.