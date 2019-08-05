Japan's top FX diplomat signals readiness to act vs excess yen rises

"I won't comment on whether Japan will intervene in the market. But as we have been saying, it's necessary to take action based on the G7 and G20 agreement if currency moves have a negative impact on the economy and financial markets," Takeuchi, Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters.

He made the comments after a meeting of top officials from the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency to discuss market developments.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Leika Kihara)