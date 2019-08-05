Log in
Japan's top FX diplomat signals readiness to act vs excess yen rises

08/05/2019 | 01:33am EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat Yoshiki Takeuchi said on Monday Tokyo was ready to take action in the currency market if excessive yen rises have a negative impact on the economy.

"I won't comment on whether Japan will intervene in the market. But as we have been saying, it's necessary to take action based on the G7 and G20 agreement if currency moves have a negative impact on the economy and financial markets," Takeuchi, Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters.

He made the comments after a meeting of top officials from the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency to discuss market developments.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Leika Kihara)

