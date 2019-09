Earlier in the day, South Korea said it had approved plans to drop Japan from its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status. The decision, which wasn't accompanied by sufficient explanation, was "regrettable", Isshu Sugawara, the minister of economy, trade and industry, said in a statement.

