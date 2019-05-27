Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan says Trump's comment reflected hope for progress in trade talks by August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 09:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - Japan's Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi speaks during the signing agreement ceremony for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, in Santiago

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's comment signalling an announcement on trade in August probably reflected his hope for quick progress in negotiations, Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.

Trump's government is trying to renegotiate trade agreements with major economies, including Japan, to lower the U.S. trade deficit and address what it sees to be unfair trade practices.

After Trump met Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday, he told reporters he expected the two countries to be "announcing some things, probably in August, that will be very good for both countries" on trade.

However, at a regular cabinet meeting, Motegi told reporters, "When you look at the exact wording of his comments, you can see that the president was voicing his hopes of swift progress in talks toward something that is mutually beneficial."

Japanese officials have denied that the two countries had agreed to reach a trade deal by August.

Motegi, who is in charge of trade talks, said his meeting in Tokyo last week with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer made clear there were differences in views that needed to be ironed out in future negotiations.

"We've agreed that we'll strive to narrow the gap, including through possibly holding working-level talks," Motegi said, adding that no timetable had yet been set for future talks.

The United States is in the middle of an expensive trade war with China, and trade tension is also simmering with Japan and the European Union.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Clarence Fernandez)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:07pDollar ticks up, euro's post-EU vote bounce proves brief
RE
10:57pNew Zealand opposition party slams government 'wellbeing' budget as all spin in leaked details
RE
10:29pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Queensland turns up the burners on gas
PU
10:28pCHINA DREAMS ON HOLD : heartland city feels chill of economic slowdown
RE
09:52pJapan says Trump's comment reflected hope for progress in trade talks by August
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:24pMONEY, MONEY, MONEY : behind the scenes at a euro note printing press
RE
07:19pGLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA : Minister Carr welcomes royal assent of the Canada-Israel Free Trade Agreement
PU
06:54pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Minister J.C. Hutchinson discusses bamboo vase at Hanover Agriculture Show
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : plans $20 billion Hong Kong listing - sources
2Canada takes a first step towards ratifying trade deal with U.S., Mexico
3LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : oil firms above $70 as OPEC cuts and sanctions outweigh economic concerns
4BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Proposed Billion-Dollar Investment in Pueblo Viejo Will Boost its Contribut..
5CHINA BANKING CORPORATION : CHINA BANKING : Highlights of Tsinghua PBCSF Global Finance Forum

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About