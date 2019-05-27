Log in
Japan says Trump signalled hope of trade deal progress with Aug 'announcement'

05/27/2019 | 09:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - Japan's Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi speaks during the signing agreement ceremony for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, in Santiago

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday U.S. President Donald Trump's comment signalling an announcement on trade in August likely reflected his hope of quick progress in bilateral trade negotiations.

"When you look at the exact wording of his comments, you can see that the president was voicing his hopes of swift progress in talks towards something that is mutually beneficial," Motegi told reporters at a regular cabinet meeting.

Trump told reporters after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday that he expected the two countries to be "announcing some things, probably in August, that will be very good for both countries" on trade.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

