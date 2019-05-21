Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan says topic of auto export restriction to U.S. not raised during talks - Jiji

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's negotiator said on Wednesday that the topic of the country's auto export restriction to the United States did not come up during talks, Jiji news agency reported.

The United States thinks there is a gap between the two nations over trade issues and both nations agreed to continue talks, said Kazuhisa Shibuya, senior government official, after the talks in Washington, D.C., the report said.

President Donald Trump said last month it was possible that Washington and Tokyo could reach a new bilateral trade deal by the time he visits Japan in late May, but he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cited areas where they differ on trade.

On Friday, Trump declared that some imported vehicles and parts pose a national security threat but delayed a decision for as long as six months on whether to impose tariffs to allow for more time for trade talks with the European Union and Japan.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:19pChinese ambassador says Beijing ready for further trade talks
RE
07:12pJapan manufacturers' mood up, tax hike still in doubt - Reuters Tankan
RE
06:39pJapan says topic of auto export restriction to U.S. not raised during talks - Jiji
RE
06:18pJERRY MORAN : Sen. Moran Cosponsors Bipartisan Bill to Expand Ag Exports to Cuba
PU
06:04pVOGOGO : Bitcoin Mining Operations Update
AQ
06:03pIMPROVING HUMAN CAPITAL THROUGH MATERNAL HEALTH IN GUINEA : Local Solutions for Local Problems.
PU
05:43pOAS ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES : Permanent Council Adopted Resolution on the Situation in Nicaragua
PU
05:38pGLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA : Minister Carr to attend 2019 OECD Ministerial Council Meeting and WTO reform meetings in Paris
PU
05:35pU.S. trade chief to talk with EU, Japan amid concerns over Chinese subsidies
RE
05:23pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : BEF Foods, Inc. Recalls Beef Products Produced without Benefit of Inspection
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : U.S. eases curbs on Huawei; founder says clampdown underestimates Chinese firm
2ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. : CHINA NOT SIGNING DEALS TO BUY U.S. CRUDE OIL: Enterprise CEO
3AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Audited Financial Results for the Year to 31 March 2019 Opens in a new Window
4NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : cuts 2019 forecast after quarterly results miss big
5TESLA : TESLA : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About