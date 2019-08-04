Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan service sector growth eases on tempered optimism, job creation: PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 08:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employee works at Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings' factory in Toride

TOKYO, (Reuters) - - Activity in Japan's services sector expanded again in July, albeit at a fractionally slower pace than the previous month, a revised survey showed on Monday, indicating resilient domestic demand despite signs of a loss of momentum.

The final Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged down to 51.8 from 51.9 in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, staying above the 50 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for the 34th month.

"There were some signs that the underlying services economy was beginning to lose momentum, with employment and new business growth both easing," said Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

"Optimism moderated as some firms were concerned that the looming consumption tax hike could impact demand."

Japan is scheduled to raise its sales tax to 10% from 8% in October.

Policymakers are hoping domestic demand will help offset external pressures that have increased on the back of slowing global growth and the prolonged and intensifying trade war between China and the United States.

Latest survey data showed employment increased for a 33rd month, but the pace of increase was the slowest since October.

Business expectations slipped to a 23-month low of 52.9, while new business at Japanese service providers was at a one-year low amid reports of subdued sales at some companies.

The composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services, edged up to 51.2 from 50.8 in the previous month.

Manufacturing survey data last week showed that factory activity deteriorated for a third month in July as the world's third-largest economy felt the pinch from slowing overseas demand, which has hit exports, industrial production, and business confidence.

Japan's cabinet on Friday approved a plan to remove South Korea from a list of countries that enjoy minimum export controls, a move likely to heighten tensions between the neighboring countries.

"With the escalation of Japan-Korea tensions, softening growth in services in the run-up to the sales tax increase could see recession risks become increasingly greater," said IHS Markit's Hayes.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:14pOffshore yuan falls to record low, yen firm on intensifying trade frictions
RE
08:56pAsian shares hit two-month lows as escalating Sino-U.S. trade row unnerves markets
RE
08:50pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : July 29-August 2
PU
08:50pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Register Now for August Golf for Scholarships
PU
08:35pJAPAN SERVICE SECTOR GROWTH EASES ON TEMPERED OPTIMISM, JOB CREATION : Pmi
RE
07:22pAs Japan frets about dearth of AI talent, Daikin develops own program
RE
05:46pAuthorities Treating El Paso Shooting as Domestic Terrorism -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:00pAuthorities Treating El Paso Shooting as Domestic Terrorism -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : FIAT CHRYSLER CEO: We'll talk alliances, but we can go it alone
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : announces surprise exit of CEO Flint, up to $1 billion buyback
3SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : South Korea to spend $6.5 billion on R&D to cut reliance on Japanese imports
4POSEIDON NICKEL LTD : POSEIDON NICKEL : Silver Swan Resource Upgrade
5ASCLETIS PHARMA INC : ASCLETIS PHARMA : Received IND Approval and Management Outlook of 2019 and Beyond

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group