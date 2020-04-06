Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan set to announce coronavirus emergency, finalise near $1 trillion stimulus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 09:56pm EDT
A man wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, walks past inside an almost empty convention complex in Tokyo, Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to announce a state of emergency on Tuesday for the capital Tokyo and six other prefectures to stem a worrying rise in coronavirus infections in major population centres.

The government is also planning to finalise a massive stimulus package worth 108 trillion yen ($990 billion) - equal to 20% of Japan's economic output - to cushion the heavy impact of the pandemic on the world's third-largest economy.

Abe will hold a news conference at 7 p.m. (1000 GMT), after seeking formal advice on declaring the emergency from a panel of experts.

"Japan and countries overseas and facing their biggest crisis in recent years because of the coronavirus outbreak," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.

Japan has so far been spared the massive outbreaks seen in other global hotspots, but a recent, steady rise in infections in Tokyo, Osaka and other areas led to growing calls for Abe to announce a state of emergency.

Tokyo has seen coronavirus infections more than double to 1,116 in the past week, accounting for the highest number of patients in the country. Nationwide, cases have climbed past 4,000 with 93 deaths as of Monday.

Abe said on Monday he was preparing to announce the state of emergency, which would stop short of imposing a formal lockdown.

"Japan won't, and doesn't need, to take lockdown steps like those overseas," Abe told reporters on Monday.

"The state of emergency will allow us to strengthen current steps to prevent an increase in infections while ensuring that economic activity is sustained as much as possible."

Abe said the emergency would last around a month and give governors the authority to call on people to stay at home and businesses to close. With no penalties for ignoring the requests in most cases, enforcement will rely more on peer pressure and respect for authority.

"We are currently in deliberations with the central government to decide specifically which types of facilities we will be asking to close or shorten business hours," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Monday, while reiterating there would be no restrictions on buying groceries and medicine.

The government's stimulus package will include more than 6 trillion yen for cash payouts to households and small businesses and 26 trillion yen to allow deferred social security and tax payments.

Abe said on Tuesday direct fiscal spending in the package would amount to 39 trillion yen, more than double the amount Japan spent following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Abe is set to hold a cabinet meeting later on Tuesday to approve the stimulus plan.

Many analysts believe Japan has already slid into recession as supply chain disruptions, travel bans and social distancing policies at home and abroad put more pressure on the slowing economy.

Analysts expect the economy, which shrank in the final quarter of last year, to post two more quarters of contraction.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher, Chang-Ran Kim, Linda Sieg, Ju-min Park, Leika Kihara, Makiko Yamazaki, Rocky Swift; Writing by Chris Gallagher)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:49pUPS employee dies of COVID-19 infection in Kentucky
RE
10:38pAsian shares cautiously gain on virus hopes, dollar slips
RE
10:28pAsian shares cautiously gain on virus hopes, dollar slips
RE
10:28pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : March 2020 Quarterly Results Webcast Details
PU
10:13pAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : Approves Emergency Loan to Support China's Public Health Infrastructure
PU
10:09pNew Zealand Wage Subsidies Reach 1 Million Workers, Finance Minister Says
DJ
10:03pLEFROY EXPLORATION : RC Drill Results Extend the Red Dale Palaeochannel
PU
10:00pPhilippine inflation eases in March on lower transport, utility costs
RE
09:56pJapan set to announce coronavirus emergency, finalise near $1 trillion stimulus
RE
09:53pRush for masks, toilet paper slows Japan's household spending decline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : Samsung Electronics beats first-quarter estimates, braces for bigger blow from coronaviru..
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Profit Forecast Indicates Limited Coronavirus Impact -- ..
3SILVER : Airbnb secures $1 billion investment from Silver Lake, Sixth Street
4FUJIKURA LTD. : FUJIKURA : Congratulatory Remarks for the FY2020 Company Entrance Ceremony (Summary)
53M COMPANY : 3M : Trump Administration Orders 167 Million Face Masks From 3M for Coronavirus Pandemic -- 3rd U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group