Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan sticks to budget surplus goal despite massive virus spending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 02:03am EDT
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso takes questions from reporters at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

Japan will stick to its target of getting its budget back to surplus by 2025, its finance minister said on Tuesday, even as the heavily indebted government ramps up spending to offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

When asked about S&P Global Ratings' recent cut to the outlook on Japan's sovereign credit rating, Finance Minister Taro Aso said the country could avert a ratings downgrade if pledged stimulus revived the economy and restored revenue.

"We have no immediate plan to review the primary budget goal," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The fiscal goal will be included in the government's key mid-year policy platform, to be issued by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's top economic advisory council next month.

Having rolled out a combined $2.2 trillion (£1.7 trillion) in two stimulus packages to avert a deeper recession, Abe's government remains under pressure to prioritise growth over fiscal reform in the short term.

"We are not in a position to prioritise fiscal reform now, so we will give it just a modest mention," said a government source, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to media publicly.

The prospects of falling tax revenue and snowballing social security spending to support the fast-ageing population have already made it difficult to reach a primary budget surplus by the end of the March 2026 fiscal year.

Still, the budget target, which excludes new bond sales and debt-servicing costs, is seen as the government's commitment to fix the industrial world's heaviest public debt, which is more than twice the size of its $5 trillion economy.

"If we give up on the target, fiscal discipline would be thrown out of the window, leading to Japan selling among investors in the future," another government source told Reuters.

S&P Global Ratings this month cut its outlook on Japan's sovereign debt rating to stable from positive, citing uncertainty over the country's fiscal health.

In 2017, Abe postponed a commitment to balance the budget by five years to 2025, due to increased spending needs to meet promised social security commitments.

The heavy stimulus has boosted Japan's primary budget deficit sevenfold to 66 trillion yen ($616.25 billion) this fiscal year, raising the reliance on debt as tax and other income failed to finance policy spending like defence and education by as much.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Additional reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:31aUK car sector calls for more government help to handle virus hit
RE
02:29aBritain's finance sector too slow to hire women to top jobs
RE
02:27aJoint Media Statement of the 10th Regional Inter-sessional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting
PU
02:27aGOLD SPRINGS RESOURCE : Announces Start of Ground-Based Geophysical Survey at Gold Springs
PU
02:14aAsian stocks climb after volatile trade on U.S.-China trade confusion
RE
02:03aJapan sticks to budget surplus goal despite massive virus spending
RE
01:54aOil prices steady after Navarro walks back from market-jolting comments
RE
01:52aOil prices steady after Navarro walks back from market-jolting comments
RE
01:42aIMPORTS RESTRICTED : Now commence production – President tells industrialists
PU
01:36aSingapore's Consumer Prices Fall at a Faster Pace in May
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space station
2SoftBank kicks off $21 billion sale of T-Mobile shares
3SANOFI SA : SANOFI : Translate Bio Expand Collaboration to Develop mRNA Vaccines
4Asian stocks climb after volatile trade on U.S.-China trade confusion
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group