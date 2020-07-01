Log in
Japan tax revenues undershoot estimate after coronavirus crisis - sources

07/01/2020 | 05:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: New price tags to reflect a sales tax hike are seen ahead of the store's opening hours at a branch of Aeon Co Ltd's supermarket, in Chiba, east of Tokyo

Japan's tax revenue undershot government estimates by 1.7 trillion yen to reach 58.4 trillion yen in the fiscal year that ended in March due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, several government sources said on Wednesday.

It was the first time in two years that the nation's tax revenue has fallen below 60 trillion yen ($558.14 billion), the sources said on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to media.

The Ministry of Finance will announce the revised estimate on Friday.

($1 = 107.5000 yen)

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

