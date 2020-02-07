Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan telecom SoftBank Corp CEO sees Elliott investment as 'positive'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 05:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp. placard is prepared during a ceremony to mark the company's debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo

Japanese telecom SoftBank Corp's CEO Ken Miyauchi on Friday welcomed hedge fund Elliott Management's investment in parent SoftBank Group Corp saying the activist investor's assessment of the stock as undervalued was "positive".

Elliott has built up a roughly 3% stake in the tech conglomerate and is pushing for changes to boost its value including strengthening corporate governance and share buybacks, sources said.

Elliott "thinks the company valuation is too low so in that sense it is currently a positive for SoftBank Group," Miyauchi said, adding he believed corporate governance at the telco he heads was already strong.

SoftBank Group's shares, which company executives think are chronically undervalued, closed up 7% on Friday after reports of the Elliott investment.

The comments came as SoftBank Corp reported a 15% rise in third-quarter operating profit, beating estimates, underpinned by its mobile business.

The company also raised its full-year operating profit forecast to 900 billion yen ($8.19 billion) from 890 billion yen previously.

Operating profit in the October-December quarter was 243 billion yen versus 211 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with an average forecast of 240 billion yen from three analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Japan's third-largest telco, SoftBank Corp has pledged to pay out 85% of its net income as dividends, providing a steady stream of cash to parent SoftBank Group, which holds a 67% stake.

Miyauchi said dividends, rather than share buybacks, are the priority.

Along with a 26% stake in China's Alibaba, the wireless carrier continues to help to support the market value of its parent, which in the quarter ended September reported its first quarterly loss in 14 years as its tech bets faltered.

Founder Masayoshi Son built his fortune by breaking into Japan's telecoms market but his reputation could be determined by the performance of the $100 billion Vision Fund, which will report at the group's results on Wednesday.

SoftBank Corp rivals NTT Docomo and KDDI Corp reported last week that operating profit fell 15% and rose 11%, respectively.

SoftBank's stable earnings contrast with the fortunes of one of Son's big early overseas bets, U.S wireless unit Sprint Corp, which last week reported falling subscriber numbers.

Analysts said prospects for the money-losing telco are grim if it does not reach a merger with larger rival T-Mobile US Inc.

Japan's three incumbent telcos are holding their breath for the announcement of pricing plans from Rakuten Inc, which will launch wireless services in April and is expected to offer aggressively low prices.

SoftBank Corp's shares closed up around 1% ahead of the earnings release.

(The story corrects spelling of Elliott throughout)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Sam Nussey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.31% 220.9 Delayed Quote.4.15%
KDDI CORPORATION 1.68% 3386 End-of-day quote.4.60%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.28% 4727 End-of-day quote.0.87%
SPRINT CORPORATION 1.95% 4.71 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
T-MOBILE US 1.20% 82.77 Delayed Quote.5.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53aCarmakers close Chinese factories because of coronavirus
RE
05:44aMAJORITY OF U.S. FIRMS IN CHINA SEE REVENUE HIT FROM CORONAVIRUS : AmCham survey
RE
05:35aMost Southeast Asian markets fall on coronavirus concerns
RE
05:28aJapan telecom SoftBank Corp CEO sees Elliott investment as 'positive'
RE
05:25aOil rises on potential OPEC+ output cuts amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
05:23aStocks stumble toward best week since June
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13aROS AGRO : AGRО PLC has announced the end of sugar production season
PU
05:12aThai court rules delayed $103 bln budget bill valid
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
2TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
3Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov
4INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : U.S. interest lifts shares in Huawei rivals Ericsson, Nokia
5NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group