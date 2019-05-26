Japan to add IT, telecom sectors to foreign ownership restriction
0
05/26/2019 | 11:00pm EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government said on Monday it will add from August the information-technology and telecommunication sectors to a list of industries for which restrictions on foreign ownership of Japanese firms apply.
The new rule comes amid heightening U.S. pressure in dealing with cyber-security risks and technological transfers involving China.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)