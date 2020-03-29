Japan to expand entry ban to include US, China, most of Europe: Asahi
0
03/29/2020 | 07:45pm EDT
Japan will expand its entry ban to include citizens traveling from the United States, China, South Korea and most of Europe amid a rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Asahi newspaper reported on Monday.
The government may also ban entry from and travel to some countries in Southeast Asia and Africa, the Asahi said, citing a few government sources.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)