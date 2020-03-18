Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan to order self-quarantine for all travellers from Europe - media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 07:42am EDT

(Corrects March 17 story to show quarantine was all of Iceland, not Ireland)

The Japanese government will ask all travellers from Europe, including its own citizens, to quarantine themselves for two weeks on arrival, TV Asahi reported on Tuesday.

The government also will begin refusing entry of foreign nationals who have been in certain areas of Spain, Italy and Switzerland, as well as all of Iceland, the report said.

Citing an unknown number of government sources, the report said ministers would meet on Wednesday to make a formal decision. The report did not say when the measures would take effect.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not able to comment immediately.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:00aBlackRock stands by climate priorities, sees tougher shareholder votes
RE
08:00aAmidst COVID-19 Outbreak International Network of Coaches Emerge to Support Their Communities and One Another
SE
07:53aIMPACT OF VIRUS TURMOIL WOULD HIT DEUTSCHE BANK LATER THIS YEAR, NOT IN FIRST-QUARTER : executive
RE
07:51aSouth Africa's retail sales up 1.2% year on year in January
RE
07:50aUAE bars entry to visitors, Saudi Arabia limits private sector work
RE
07:50aFutures slump as stimulus high fades, Boeing tumbles
RE
07:46aU.S. crude hits 17-year low as lockdowns, restrictions spread
RE
07:45aGlobal oil, gas producers slash spending after crude price rout
RE
07:44aTSX futures down as oil prices fall
RE
07:43aFactbox - Global oil, gas producers slash spending after crude price rout
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : TESLA PLANT CAN'T RUN NORMALLY IN CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN: California county
2PEUGEOT : French finance minister to meet PSA, Renault over aid
3MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : shares jump 15% on China coronavirus drug trial boost
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : halts output at three Polish plants over coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group