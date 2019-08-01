Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan to remove South Korea from 'white list' of favored trade partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
08/01/2019 | 09:32pm EDT
National flags of South Korea and Japan are displayed during a meeting between Komeito Party members and South Korean lawmakers at Komeito Party's headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's cabinet on Friday approved a plan to remove South Korea from a list of countries that enjoy minimum export controls, a move likely to escalate tensions fueled by a dispute over compensation for wartime forced laborers.

The decision to drop South Korea from the "white list," a step that has been protested fiercely by Seoul, comes a month after Japan tightened curbs on exports to South Korea of three high-tech materials needed to make memory chips and display panels.

The cabinet has approved the move, Japan's industry minister, Hiroshige Seko said.

Japan has said the measures are based on national security concerns, citing South Korea's insufficient export controls as well as the erosion of trust after South Korean court rulings ordered Japanese firms compensate wartime forced laborers.

Japan says the issue of compensation was settled by a 1965 treaty that normalized ties between Tokyo and Seoul.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Yoshifumi Takemoto; editing by Linda Sieg and David Dolan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:55pAustralian Retail Sales Rise Strongly in June
DJ
09:54pTexas joins states suing to stop T-Mobile, Sprint deal as trial delayed
RE
09:53pU.S. charges ex-CEO, ex-CFO of Brixmor REIT with fraud
RE
09:41pOccidental Petroleum plans to close Anadarko deal soon after August 8 vote
RE
09:40pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Retail turnover rises 0.4% in June (Media Release)
PU
09:39pPentagon puts $10 billion JEDI contract on hold after Trump suggests it favored Amazon
RE
09:37pOil prices steady after Trump trade tariffs spark plunge
RE
09:36pTIMELINE : Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war
RE
09:36pFactbox - From phone makers to farmers, the toll of Trump's trade wars
RE
09:36pTARIFF WARS : Duties imposed by Trump and U.S. trading partners
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TARGET CORPORATION : U.S. retailers blast new China tariffs, say move will raise prices further, hurt jobs
2DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL : Trump says U.S. will be 'taxing' China until trade deal is reached
3CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : discloses Ontario Securities probe, delays second-quarter results
4ALPHABET : Facebook says it dismantles covert influence campaign tied to Saudi government
5Occidental Petroleum plans to close Anadarko deal soon after August 8 vote

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group