Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan to roll out huge stimulus package next week as pandemic pain deepens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 11:14am BST
Japan's Economy Minister Nishimura attends a news conference at PM Abe's official residence in Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday a stimulus package to combat the coronavirus pandemic will be rolled out next week, and target small firms and households hardest hit by social distancing policies that are affecting consumption.

The package will include spending on medical supplies, as well as cash payouts to small firms and households facing sharp falls in income, Abe said.

The government will also urge private financial institutions to join government-affiliated lenders in offering zero-interest rate loans to cash-strapped small and midsized firms, he said.

"We'll compile the package next week," Abe told parliament.

"We'll deliver in a short period of time a targeted, bold package" that will help the economy achieve a V-shaped recovery, he said.

A senior ruling party official told reporters on Friday he has agreed with Abe to offer 300,000 yen ($2,800) in cash payments per household that suffers a certain degree of income falls from the pandemic.

The government is set to approve a supplementary budget on Tuesday to fund the package.

BOOST TO GROWTH LIMITED

Supply chain disruptions, travel bans and social distancing policies triggered by the pandemic have hit Japan's economy, which was already on the brink of recession.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the government's stimulus measures will be delivered in two stages.

The first package will focus on immediate steps to ease corporate funding strains and protect jobs. The second batch will focus on boosting demand, particularly for industries currently hit by social distancing policies such as tourism and event organisers, he told a news conference.

Abe has pledged to lay out a huge stimulus plan to combat the virus that will exceed the 57-trillion-yen ($525 billion) package compiled after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Sources have said Japan will fund the package by boosting government bond issuance by $149 billion, adding to what is already the industrial world's heaviest debt burden at more than twice the size of Japan's $5 trillion economy.

Rating agency S&P affirmed Japan's sovereign debt credit rating and kept the outlook positive on Friday, despite the government's plan to boost spending to battle the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Analysts expect Japan's economy, which shrank in the final quarter of last year, to suffer two more quarters of contraction as the pain from the pandemic deepens.

Hiroshi Ugai, chief economist at JPMorgan Securities Japan, expects the world's third-largest economy to contract 3.1% this year, with any rebound later in the year to be modest.

"The government's planned economic stimulus package would help address immediate problems that could lead to declines in household and corporate income," he said. "But it would not be enough to change the big picture for Japan's economy."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink; additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Hiroko Hamada; Editing by Chris Gallagher. Simon Cameron-Moore and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

By Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:36aJPMorgan reaches agreement to increase stake in China mutual fund venture to 100%
RE
06:35aHousingWire Honors OpenClose as a 2020 Mortgage Tech100 Innovator
SE
06:35aCoronavirus Could Reduce Global Output by $4.1 Trillion -ADB
DJ
06:34a'Mom & Pop' firms worry they will be squeezed out of small business coronavirus aid
RE
06:33aPutin to hold talks with Russian oil firms amid 'unfavourable' market - Kremlin
RE
06:33aChina Frees Up $56 Billion for Lending to Coronavirus-Hit Businesses
DJ
06:28aEthiopia signs $800 mln geothermal power purchase agreement
RE
06:25aFutures dip ahead of payrolls, business activity data
RE
06:23aBusiness activity collapses across Europe as coronavirus lockdowns spread
RE
06:20aSoutheast Asia Stocks - Thailand posts best week since 2015 on oil surge; Singapore down
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : EU tells insurers to suspend dividends, avoid bonuses in pandemic
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
4CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : to make further cuts to flights - internal memo
5BRENT : Brent oil rises above $32 on hopes of output deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group