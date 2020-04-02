Japan to roll out stimulus package next week as pandemic pain deepens

The package will include spending on medical supplies, a new programme to offer funds to small firms hit by slumping sales and targeted cash handouts to households facing sharp falls in income, Abe told parliament.

The government will also urge commercial banks to respond flexibly to requests by borrowers to defer payments, he said.

"We'll compile the package next week," Abe said. "We'll deliver in a short period of time a targeted, bold package" that will help the economy achieve a V-shaped recovery, he said.

The government is set to approve on Tuesday a supplementary budget to fund the package.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the government's stimulus measures will be delivered in two stages.

The first package will focus on immediate steps to ease corporate funding strains and protect jobs. The second batch will focus on boosting demand, particularly for industries currently hit by social distancing policies such as tourism and event organisers, he told a news conference.

"We'll lay out a huge, powerful package," taking into account a ruling party proposal for one sized around 60 trillion yen ($555.81 billion) including direct government spending worth 20 trillion yen, Nishimura said.

Abe has pledged to lay out a huge stimulus plan to combat the virus fallout that will exceed the 57-trillion-yen package compiled after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Sources have said Japan will fund the package by boosting government bond issuance by $149 billion from July, adding to what is already the industrial world's heaviest debt burden at more than twice the size of Japan's $5 trillion economy.

Supply chain disruptions, travel bans and social distancing policies triggered by the pandemic have hit Japan's economy already on the brink of recession.

Analysts expect Japan's economy, which shrank in the final quarter of last year, to suffer two more quarters of contraction as the pain from the pandemic deepens.

Hiroshi Ugai, chief economist at JPMorgan Securities Japan, expects the world's third-largest economy to contract 3.1% this year, with any rebound later in the year to be modest.

"The government's planned economic stimulus package would help address immediate problems that could lead to declines in household and corporate income," he said. "But it would not be enough to change the big picture for Japan's economy."

