Japan to unveil coronavirus package, not yet eyeing extra budget

03/10/2020 | 01:13am EDT

Japan will unveil a second package of steps later on Tuesday to offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, focusing on support for small businesses, Finance Minister Taro Aso said, as concerns mount about risks to the country's fragile economy.

The government will tap the remainder of this fiscal year's budget reserve, worth some 270 billion yen ($2.6 billion), to help finance the package, Aso said. However he said there was no need yet for a bigger extra budget, adding that the fallout from the outbreak so far is not akin to the 2009 financial crisis.

The package underscores the pressure on policymakers to back fragile growth and stem the risk of corporate bankruptcies, as event cancellations and a tourism slump threaten to hit the broader economy hard.

The government's move will likely affect the Bank of Japan's decision on what steps it takes to underpin the economy at its March 18-19 policy review.

The central bank will look to ensure that companies hit by the virus outbreak do not face a financial squeeze before the end of the current fiscal year in March, Reuters reported previously.

"We need to ascertain the current situation," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting, adding "there's no saying" whether the government needs an extra budget.

FINANCIAL SUPPORT

As well as businesses, the new package will beef up medical facilities and feature subsidies to parents who must take leave because of closed schools, Aso said.

"Financing will focus on small and tiny businesses who face the need of financing over the next two to three weeks," he said.

The financial watchdog has urged credit associations and regional banks to conduct hearings with small businesses about their financial situation, he added.

Japan will boost its special financing for small and mid-size firms hit by the coronavirus to 1.6 trillion yen, up from the roughly 500 billion yen previously announced, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

As part of the second package, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said a government-affiliated lender will offer loans effectively at no interest and without collateral to small firms that have seen sales slump from the virus outbreak.

More than 111,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally and over 3,800 have died, with global economic disruption undermining Japan's export-led economy.

The world's third-largest economy shrank by the most since a 2014 sales tax hike in the quarter to December, intensifying fears of an economic downturn.

The outbreak comes at a critical time for Japan, shattering hopes of a gradual economic recovery fuelled by strong domestic demand just as the country prepares to host the summer Olympic Games in July and August.

The spread of the epidemic has prompted heavy selling of riskier assets and a scramble into assets such as the yen, which are perceived to be safer havens during times of financial distress.

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink

