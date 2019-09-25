Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan trade deal opens markets for $7 billion in U.S. products: Trump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 02:46pm EDT
U.S. President Trump meets with Japan's Prime Minister Abe in New York City, New York

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced initial details of an emerging trade deal between the two countries on Wednesday, with Trump saying it would open up Japanese markets to $7 billion worth of American products.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said after a signing ceremony between the two leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly that cars - the biggest source of the $67 billion U.S. trade deficit with Japan - were not covered in the announcement. He said Japan wanted further discussions on this issue.

Lighthizer said it was not the U.S. intention to impose so-called Section 232 national security tariffs on Japan and the two sides would work together in good faith, aiming to start talks on phase two of an agreement next April.

Trump said at the signing ceremony with Abe that the deal's first phase would cover $40 billion worth of digital trade between the world's largest and third-largest economies. Negotiators for the two sides will continue talks, Trump added.

The two leaders did not mention Trump's previous threats to impose U.S. tariffs on Japanese autos.

The talks hit a last-minute snag earlier this week as Japan had sought last-minute assurances that Trump would not impose Section 232 tariffs on Japanese cars and parts while negotiations continue.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office characterized the agreement signed by Trump and Abe as "early achievements" from their negotiations on market access for agriculture, industrial goods and digital trade.

"Under the market access agreement we’re announcing today, Japan will open new markets to approximately $7 billion in American agricultural products. Japanese tariffs will now be significantly lower or eliminated entirely for U.S. beef, pork, wheat, cheese, corn, wine and so much more," Trump said at the ceremony.

The USTR said about 90 percent of U.S. food and agricultural products will receive duty-free or reduced-tariff access to Japan, but wheat will still be subject to a quota limiting the volume of U.S. imports. However, many of the products gaining new access will still face tariffs that phase out over several years.

Japan will see reduced or eliminated tariffs on a small amount of agricultural goods, including cut flowers and soy sauce, and a wide range of industrial goods, including machine tools, steam turbines, bicycles and musical instruments.

The digital trade agreement largely follows the U.S. model of internet development, prohibiting taxes on cross-border digital downloads as well as rules requiring data localization - storing data on devices physically present within a country's borders - including for financial services, USTR said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, David Lawder and David Brunnstrom; editing by Grant McCool and Jonathan Oatis)

By Jeff Mason
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.05% 1.904 End-of-day quote.37.93%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.40% 374.75 End-of-day quote.-1.13%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.26% 481.75 End-of-day quote.-3.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pJAPAN'S MOTEGI : No extra U.S. tariffs on Japan cars while trade deal is being implemented
RE
03:28pNMA NATIONAL MINING ASSOCIATION : Rich Nolan Named President and CEO of the National Mining Association
PU
03:26pNio raising more cash amid cost-cutting campaign
RE
03:24pECB hawk Lautenschlaeger resigns amid policy backlash
RE
03:22pImpeachment Could Derail U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal
DJ
03:20pBoeing settles first Lion Air lawsuits for at least $1.2 million apiece - sources
RE
03:18pNTEU NATIONAL TREASURY EMPLOYEES UNION : Reardon Testifies on Recruiting, Retention Challenges in Federal Workforce
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pTrump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3Juul boss exits in vaping crisis as Philip Morris, Altria axe merger talks
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
5Oil falls 2% on surprise U.S. crude build, Trump's China trade comments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group