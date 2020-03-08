Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan warns as yen rises on spread of coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 09:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Light is cast on a Japanese 10,000 yen note as it's reflected in a plastic board in Tokyo, in this picture illustration

A senior Japanese finance ministry official on Monday warned against investors pushing up the yen rapidly, saying that authorities would watch market moves with a greater sense of urgency amid the global spread of the coronavirus.

The spread of the epidemic has prompted heavy selling of riskier assets by investors and a scramble into assets such as the yen which are perceived to be safer havens during time of financial distress.

Japanese policymakers tend to talk down rises in the currency, fearing that sharp appreciation would hurt competitiveness of the country's goods overseas and further damage the export-led economy, which is teetering on the edge of recession.

"Nervous moves are seen" in the currency market, the official told reporters, after the yen broke through 104 per dollar and rose as high as 103.52 per dollar.

He added that he would consider whether to hold a meeting with officials from the Bank of Japan and the financial watchdog to discuss financial markets.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus topped 107,000 across the world as the outbreak reached more countries and caused more economic disruption.

Japan last intervened in foreign exchange markets in 2011 to stem yen gains in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster triggered by large earthquakes and tsunami. Tokyo has stayed out of the market since then.

Japanese officials say they stick to an agreement of Group of Seven and Group of 20 economies that excess volatility and disorderly market moves damage the economy, a tacit agreement they interpret as allowing action against sharp market swings.

By Tetsushi Kajimoto
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -2.97% 66.471 Delayed Quote.-7.78%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -1.65% 133.768 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.90% 74.765 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -1.28% 116.775 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 1.59% 0.9028 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -2.51% 63.87 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED 2.01% 406 End-of-day quote.1.00%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -1.58% 102.238 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:40pJapan monitoring market moves as stocks plunge, yen soars - Suga
RE
10:31pYen and euro soar as investors stampede to safety amid coronavirus worries
RE
10:15pOil plunges about 30% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, opens taps
RE
09:54pShares sunk by coronavirus panic, oil prices plunge
RE
09:53pMarkets in chaos as oil prices plunge, coronavirus spreads
RE
09:53pShares sunk by coronavirus panic, oil prices plunge
RE
09:53pANALYST VIEW : Oil price plunge, coronavirus fears unleash market chaos
RE
09:28pOil plunges about 30% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, opens taps
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares sunk by coronavirus panic, oil prices plunge
2Shares sunk by coronavirus panic, oil prices plunge
3Oil plunges about 30% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, opens taps
4Oil plunges about 30% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, opens taps
5ANALYST VIEW: Oil price plunge, coronavirus fears unleash market chaos

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group