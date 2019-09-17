Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan will consider release of oil reserves if necessary - industry minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 12:41am EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will consider coordinated release of oil reserves and other measures if needed to ensure sufficient supplies after attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, its minister of economy trade and industry, Isshu Sugawara, said on Tuesday.

Sugawara has previously said that Japan has oil reserves that are enough to cover more than 230 days of domestic consumption and the ministry will cooperate with the International Energy Agency and other nations and provide the necessary supply of oil, through such means as the coordinated release of its reserves if necessary.

Oil prices rose nearly 15% on Monday, with Brent logging its biggest jump in over 30 years amid record trading volumes, after an attack on Saudi Arabian crude facilities cut the kingdom's production in half.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu, Writing by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.44% 68.42 Delayed Quote.11.63%
OBAYASHI CORP 1.23% 1073 End-of-day quote.9.49%
WTI 0.31% 62.09 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:26aINTERNATIONAL PANEL TO CRITICIZE U.S. FAA'S BOEING 737 MAX APPROVAL PROCESS : Wsj
RE
01:22aUAE official - Saudi Aramco attacks are a dangerous escalation
RE
01:21aTrump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
RE
01:20aTrump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:12aTrade talks seen as unlikely to mend U.S.-China divide
RE
01:07aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : UNWTO praises advances in Vietnam's tourism
PU
01:06aDivided Fed set to cut interest rates this week, but then what?
RE
12:51aOil falls but prices still elevated after attacks on Saudi facilities
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
5APPLE : Germany's Osram urges investors to accept $4.8 billion AMS offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group