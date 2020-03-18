Log in
Japan will look into idea of cash payouts to households - economy minister Nishimura

03/18/2020 | 08:49pm EDT
Japan's Economy Minister Nishimura attends a news conference at PM Abe's official residence in Tokyo

Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday the government would look into the idea of cash payouts to households as part of a stimulus package to combat the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

In a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting, Nishimura said he could not say at this stage what the size of the package would be.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

