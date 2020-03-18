Japan will look into idea of cash payouts to households - economy minister Nishimura
03/18/2020 | 08:49pm EDT
Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday the government would look into the idea of cash payouts to households as part of a stimulus package to combat the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
In a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting, Nishimura said he could not say at this stage what the size of the package would be.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)