Japanese Artist to Showcase Artwork at Taoyuan Land Art Festival in Taiwan

The 2019 Taoyuan Land Art Festival themed on “New City-Scape” will start from Sept. 6 through Sept. 22 at Bade District, Taoyuan City, where the exhibition areas including the Dainan Forest Park, Taoyuan Children’s Art Center, Xipo Pond Ecology Park, and other subsidiary parkland and pond areas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190908005066/en/

The artwork “Vertical Emptiness in DP” created by Japanese artist Yasuaki Onishi is on display at the 2019 Taoyuan Land Art Festival in Taiwan. (Photo: Business Wire)

The festival, which is based on the concept of “protecting the present and striving for a better future,” features 200 activities including workshops and international art exchanges, as well as 34 artworks created by domestic and foreign artists.

In addition, renowned Japanese artist Yasuaki Onishi will bring his creation “Vertical Emptiness in DP” to join the grand exhibition. Producing his art piece with local plants from the Dainan Forest Park, Mr. Onishi is expected to attract viewers with his sense of zen aesthetics.

Taoyuan Land Art Festival, which is aimed at promoting diverse landscapes of Taiwan featuring nature and culture, and connecting the nature and the humanities in Taoyuan through a series of activities related to local culture, historical memories, and ecological environment and it will inspire visitors to explore the history and envision the future.

More information about the event please visit http://taoyuanlandart.com.tw/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190908005066/en/