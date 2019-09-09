Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japanese Artist to Showcase Artwork at Taoyuan Land Art Festival in Taiwan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 12:59am EDT

The 2019 Taoyuan Land Art Festival themed on “New City-Scape” will start from Sept. 6 through Sept. 22 at Bade District, Taoyuan City, where the exhibition areas including the Dainan Forest Park, Taoyuan Children’s Art Center, Xipo Pond Ecology Park, and other subsidiary parkland and pond areas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190908005066/en/

The artwork “Vertical Emptiness in DP” created by Japanese artist Yasuaki Onishi is on display at the 2019 Taoyuan Land Art Festival in Taiwan. (Photo: Business Wire)

The artwork “Vertical Emptiness in DP” created by Japanese artist Yasuaki Onishi is on display at the 2019 Taoyuan Land Art Festival in Taiwan. (Photo: Business Wire)

The festival, which is based on the concept of “protecting the present and striving for a better future,” features 200 activities including workshops and international art exchanges, as well as 34 artworks created by domestic and foreign artists.

In addition, renowned Japanese artist Yasuaki Onishi will bring his creation “Vertical Emptiness in DP” to join the grand exhibition. Producing his art piece with local plants from the Dainan Forest Park, Mr. Onishi is expected to attract viewers with his sense of zen aesthetics.

Taoyuan Land Art Festival, which is aimed at promoting diverse landscapes of Taiwan featuring nature and culture, and connecting the nature and the humanities in Taoyuan through a series of activities related to local culture, historical memories, and ecological environment and it will inspire visitors to explore the history and envision the future.

More information about the event please visit http://taoyuanlandart.com.tw/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:12aAIR NEW ZEALAND : employees farewell All Blacks with special haka
PU
01:11aBranson's Virgin Galactic faces first test of market confidence
AQ
01:11aNAT WEST9 : London economy outperforms UK in August
AQ
01:11aHSBC : Preppy chain Jack Wills' collapse leaves its creditors out of pocket
AQ
01:11aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : set to pip rivals for Aramco float
AQ
01:11aCASTELLUM : 's United Spaces Lands Prestigious Geely Assignment
PR
01:05aPRESS RELEASE : Partners Group acquires BCR Group, a leading retail display solution provider in China
TE
01:03aDAIMLER : Geely to bring air taxis to China in tie-up with Daimler-backed Volocopter
RE
01:02aNOBLE CORPORATION : plc Provides Fleet Contract Status Update
PR
01:01aVEIDEKKE ASA : To renovate Himmerfjärdsverket treatment plant for Syvab
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan to discuss Saikawa successors at meeting on Monday
3Ferrari to lift lid on new F8 Spider to maintain fast track growth
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
5Nissan's Saikawa says he wants to 'pass the baton' as soon as possible - Nikkei
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group