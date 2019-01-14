Log in
Japanese Automatic Foreign Currency Exchange Machine Company, ActPro to Hold No. 1 World Market Share in 2.5 Years

01/14/2019 | 09:01pm EST

ActPro Co., Ltd installed approximately 400 units of SMART EXCHANGE automated currency exchange machine which can exchange 12 foreign currencies in Japan, in just 2.5 years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005021/en/

SMART EXCHANGE (Photo: Business Wire)

SMART EXCHANGE (Photo: Business Wire)

The automatic foreign currency exchange machines made in Japan are the world’s best, enabling currency exchange through simple to use touch panel operation and no longer need human labor.

The service is available at shopping malls, shrines, temples, airport terminals, train stations and several sightseeing spots thus owning No. 1 world market share. (In-house research)

In 2017, the number of foreign visitors to Japan broke the record and reached to 28.69 million as the result of the effort by both the public and private sectors. A phenomenal growth of 461% in the last 6 years, since 2011. It is confirmed foreign tourists to Japan has exceeded a record 30 million people in 2018.

The number of overseas travelers in the world has exceeded 1.3 billion, a record high and is projected to reach 1.8 billion annually by 2030; UN (WTO) forecasts that the share of emerging countries will be 57%.

ActPro is currently developing an automatic foreign currency exchange machine to resolve the inconvenience experienced by travelers. As first step, from the Autumn of 2018, ActPro Co., Ltd seeks business partners in Southeast Asia, Europe, America, Russia and other countries.

Details of function in Japan
Operation method: touch screen
Voice guidance: Japanese & English
Available languages: 10 languages inclusive of Japanese, English, Chinese, Korean and German
Exchangeable foreign currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CNY, HKD, KRW, TWD, SGD, THB, IDR, MYR (Total 12 currencies)*
Exchangeable method: Bills & Coins
Exchangeable amount: up to 100,000 yen per transaction (by conversion to Japanese yen)
Service fee: vary by currencies and the rate of exchange
Condition of the operation: unmanned, correspondence with server by LAN/ wires router
Call center for users: correspondence in 10 languages (6 languages: 24 hours, 4 languages: 10AM to 6PM)
*Available to customize 12 foreign currencies out of 120 upon request

Company Name: ActPro Co., Ltd
HP: https://www.actpro.co.jp/en/index.html
FB: https://www.facebook.com/actprosmartexchange/
IG: https://instagram.com/smart_exchange/
GPS Navigator: https://smartexchange.jp/en/
Email: main@actpro.co.jp


© Business Wire 2019
