Japanese, South Korean foreign ministers to meet in Beijing on Wednesday
08/19/2019 | 02:39am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign minister Taro Kono will meet his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, in Beijing on Wednesday, a Japanese foreign ministry official said on Monday, amid deteriorating relations between the two East Asian countries.
The talks will come during a trip to Beijing from Tuesday until Thursday for a meeting with their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the first such trilateral gathering in three years.