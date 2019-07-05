Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japanese households' inflation expectations hit near four-year high - BOJ survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 01:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman chooses clothes at a shop in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The percentage of Japanese households anticipating inflation to accelerate a year from now hit the highest level in nearly four years, a central bank survey showed on Friday.

A pick-up in inflation expectations may offer some hope to policymakers that consumer prices could edge up towards the Bank of Japan's long-elusive 2 percent inflation target.

But the survey also showed households were more pessimistic about the economy, which is being pressured by slowing global demand and the U.S.-China trade war.

The Bank of Japan's survey on people's livelihood showed the percentage of households who expect prices to rise a year from now was 80.5% in July, the highest level since September 2015.

It was up from 78.7% in March.

The survey also found 83.4% of households said they expect inflation to rise five years from now, the highest since June 2016, and up from 82.3% in March.

But a separate index measuring households' perceptions of the economy's performance worsened to minus 25.0 in July, the lowest since June 2016, and falling from minus 19.2 in March.

The survey, conducted between May 9 and June 4, is among key data the BOJ looks at in assessing the impact of its ultra-easy monetary policy.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:47aJapanese households' inflation expectations hit near four-year high - BOJ survey
RE
01:46aBOJ Deputy Governor Amamiya says won't rule out any option if more easing needed
RE
01:32aLoonie to stay firm in a year so long as Bank of Canada lags U.S. rate cuts
RE
01:30aBank of Japan Deputy Governor Amamiya says won't rule out any option if more easing needed
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aBOJ's Amamiya says central banks can't boost minus rate effect with digital currencies
RE
01:12aChina's Anbang to offload health insurance unit as government speeds up asset sales
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aDOLLAR INDEX : firm, market awaits U.S. jobs report for Fed clues
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects Quarterly Operating Profit to Fall More Than 50% --..
2SK HYNIX INC : Samsung Electronics profit guidance beats expectations on one-off gains, outlook weak
3AT&T : AT&T : TV channels go dark after AT&T, Nexstar fail to reach deal
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
5CRUDE OIL : Crude oil prices fall 1% on fears for global economy
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About