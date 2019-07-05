Japanese households' inflation expectations hit near four-year high - BOJ survey

A pick-up in inflation expectations may offer some hope to policymakers that consumer prices could edge up towards the Bank of Japan's long-elusive 2 percent inflation target.

But the survey also showed households were more pessimistic about the economy, which is being pressured by slowing global demand and the U.S.-China trade war.

The Bank of Japan's survey on people's livelihood showed the percentage of households who expect prices to rise a year from now was 80.5% in July, the highest level since September 2015.

It was up from 78.7% in March.

The survey also found 83.4% of households said they expect inflation to rise five years from now, the highest since June 2016, and up from 82.3% in March.

But a separate index measuring households' perceptions of the economy's performance worsened to minus 25.0 in July, the lowest since June 2016, and falling from minus 19.2 in March.

The survey, conducted between May 9 and June 4, is among key data the BOJ looks at in assessing the impact of its ultra-easy monetary policy.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill)