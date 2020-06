The number of listed Japanese firms that tapped banks for funds to cope with the coronavirus pandemic reached 171 as of Monday, with the total amount procured hitting 9.68 trillion yen (70.49 billion pounds), private think tank Tokyo Shoko Research said.

Of the total, Toyota Motor Corp tapped the biggest amount at 1.25 trillion yen, Tokyo Shoko Research said in a report released on Tuesday.

