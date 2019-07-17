Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japanese official says negotiators working hard on U.S.-Japan trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 06:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: G20 leaders summit in Osaka

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Japanese officials are working hard to reach agreement on a bilateral trade agreement, a senior Japanese official told Reuters on Wednesday, adding he was looking forward to news on the deal in the near future.

Three industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday that the United States and Japan were working on a small trade deal involving agriculture and autos that could be agreed by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when they meet in New York in September.

Asked about progress in the bilateral trade talks, Koji Tomita, Japan's sherpa to the Group of 20 industrialized countries (G20), said, "When President Trump came to Japan at the end of May, he was talking about doing a deal as soon as possible. Our team is now working pretty hard, so we are looking forward to some news in the near future."

An auto industry official told Reuters the deal taking shape could involve Japan offering U.S. farmers new access to its market in return for Washington reducing tariffs on certain Japanese auto parts. But he emphasized the talks remain fluid.

Such a deal would give Abe a win on autos while helping Trump shore up support among farmers, an important constituency ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump and Abe discussed trade in late May and then again in Osaka, Japan, during a Group of 20 meeting last month, but no details of their talks were released.

A source close to the White House said Japan appeared very willing to open up its markets.

The source said the Trump administration was rushing to conclude a deal with Japan to use as leverage in its sputtering negotiations with China on.

"The Chinese are fearful the Japanese will get one first," the source said. "Because it could effectively bring back (the Trans-Pacific Partnership)."

Improved access to the Japanese market would help the United States compete with members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a trade agreement among Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

PACIFIC PACT

One of Trump's first acts as president was to pull the United States out of the predecessor agreement, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which had been the centrepiece of former President Barack Obama's strategic pivot to Asia.

Before Trump withdrew the United States in 2017, the TPP was set to become the world's largest free trade deal, covering 40 percent of the global economy. A revival of TPP, even in modified form, would be bad news for China, which had been shut out of the pact.

Trump, angry about Japan's $67.6-billion (£54.4 billion) trade surplus with the United States, has threatened to slap 25% tariffs on imported Japanese cars but delayed those as talks continue.

Jennifer Hillman, a professor at Georgetown Law School and former judge on the World Trade Organization's highest court, said Japan faced pressure to open its markets to U.S. agricultural products.

"The issue is going to be whether or not Japan is going to be willing to make the same kind of commitments it made in the TTP," she told a panel hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

She said she was not "particularly optimistic" that Japan would reach an agreement with the United States any time soon.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Andrea Shalal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:25pWESTERN GROWERS : Statement on H-2A Rule Proposal
PU
07:05pJapan manufacturers' mood hits three-year low - Reuters Tankan
RE
06:55pBURNS & WILCOX : Hurricane Barry Serves as Flood Wakeup Call for Businesses, Homeowners
PU
06:51pJapanese official says negotiators working hard on U.S.-Japan trade deal
RE
06:50pJapanese official says negotiators working hard on U.S.-Japan trade deal
RE
06:48pMercadoLibre preps to offer investment platform for e-wallet users
RE
06:36pCloud growth fuels IBM profit beat
RE
06:30pMARCY KAPTUR : Rep. Kaptur Introduces Legislation to Establish an Independent Labor Secretariat to Protect Workers and Enforce Labor Rights in USMCA, Future Trade Agreements
PU
06:27pFACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
RE
06:21pUK's fiscal watchdog to warn of recession in 2020 in case of 'no-deal' Brexit - The Times
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
2NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
4AMAZON.COM : EBay beats estimates as more shoppers flock to site, shares rise
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Cloud growth fuels IBM profit beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About