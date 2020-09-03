Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japanese shares fall on Wall Street tech rout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 11:11pm EDT

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Friday, after a sell-off in high-flying U.S. technology stocks dragged Wall Street's main indexes to their sharpest decline in nearly three months.

The benchmark Nikkei share average declined 0.96% to 23,240.95, retreating from its highest close since Feb. 21 hit in the previous session. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by 163 to 58 on the index.

In the broader market, Topix lost 0.73% to 1,619.33, with nearly two-thirds of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange trading in negative territory.

For the week, the Nikkei index has gained nearly 1.6% and Topix has climbed 0.9%.

By sectors, precision instruments, information and telecoms, and services were the three underperformers on the main bourse, down 1.94%, 1.60% and 1.52%, respectively.

Overnight, Wall Street's main indexes posted their biggest single-day percentage declines since June, dragged by heavy losses across the technology sector.

The Nasdaq Composite lost almost 5% a day after it posted a record close, with heavyweights including Apple Inc , Microsoft Corp and Amazon Inc weighing the most.

The top percentage loser on the Nikkei index was semiconductor manufacturer Alps Alpine Co with a drop of around 4%.

Also weighing on Tokyo-listed technology sector was an overnight drop in the Philadelphia chip index, which fell almost 6%.

Tokyo Electron dipped 2.47% and SoftBank Group Corp lost 2.66%, while Murata Manufacturing Co was down 1.88%.

Meanwhile, Honda Motor Co climbed 2.71% after it revealed its plans with U.S. General Motors to team up in North America to jointly develop a range of vehicles.

Toyota Motor also firmed, up 1.07%, as its sales in China surged last month.

Elsewhere, the index of Mothers start-up market slipped 2.87% to 1,136.89%. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD. 0.58% 1721 End-of-day quote.-30.94%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -4.63% 3368 Delayed Quote.82.27%
APPLE INC. -8.01% 120.88 Delayed Quote.64.66%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.78% 28292.73 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -4.78% 29.48 Delayed Quote.-19.45%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.03% 2696 End-of-day quote.-13.00%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -6.19% 217.3 Delayed Quote.37.79%
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. 1.11% 6665 End-of-day quote.-1.20%
NASDAQ 100 -5.23% 11771.365283 Delayed Quote.40.76%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.96% 11458.101439 Delayed Quote.34.37%
NIKKEI 225 0.94% 23465.53 Real-time Quote.-1.73%
S&P 500 -3.51% 3455.06 Delayed Quote.10.84%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 4.65% 5630 End-of-day quote.-24.83%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.56% 6544 End-of-day quote.37.59%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 0.99% 28180 End-of-day quote.17.78%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.64% 6270 End-of-day quote.-0.95%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.27% 6991 End-of-day quote.-9.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aAustralian PM Says Country Could Open to New Zealand Visitors by December
DJ
12:08aTurkey extends layoff ban by two months
RE
12:02aNew UK car registrations slip in August, industry data shows
RE
09/04Oil falls 1% on lacklustre demand, set for biggest weekly drop since June
RE
09/03Wall Street's 'fear gauge' spikes but unlikely to be pointing to a market crash
RE
09/03Vietnam targets 2020 GDP growth of 2.0%-2.5% - government
RE
09/03Vietnam targets 2020 GDP growth of 2.0%-2.5% -government
RE
09/03Vietnam targets 2021 gdp growth of 6.7% -government
RE
09/03Vietnam targets 2020 gdp growth of 2.0%-2.5% -government
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CAIXABANK, S.A. : Caixabank, Bankia in talks to create Spain's biggest lender
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Hong Kong financial firms step up compliance hiring amid U.S. sanctions, security l..
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia's largest shareholder Solidium raises stake to over 5%
5MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK prioritises safety ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group