Japanese shares fall on Wall Street tech rout

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Friday,
after a sell-off in high-flying U.S. technology stocks dragged
Wall Street's main indexes to their sharpest decline in nearly
three months.
The benchmark Nikkei share average declined 0.96% to
23,240.95, retreating from its highest close since Feb. 21 hit
in the previous session. Declining issues outnumbered advancers
by 163 to 58 on the index.
In the broader market, Topix lost 0.73% to 1,619.33,
with nearly two-thirds of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo
exchange trading in negative territory.
For the week, the Nikkei index has gained nearly 1.6% and
Topix has climbed 0.9%.
By sectors, precision instruments, information
and telecoms, and services were the three
underperformers on the main bourse, down 1.94%, 1.60% and 1.52%,
respectively.
Overnight, Wall Street's main indexes posted their biggest
single-day percentage declines since June, dragged by heavy
losses across the technology sector.
The Nasdaq Composite lost almost 5% a day after it
posted a record close, with heavyweights including Apple Inc
, Microsoft Corp and Amazon Inc
weighing the most.
The top percentage loser on the Nikkei index was
semiconductor manufacturer Alps Alpine Co with a drop
of around 4%.
Also weighing on Tokyo-listed technology sector was an
overnight drop in the Philadelphia chip index, which fell
almost 6%.
Tokyo Electron dipped 2.47% and SoftBank Group Corp
lost 2.66%, while Murata Manufacturing Co was
down 1.88%.
Meanwhile, Honda Motor Co climbed 2.71% after it
revealed its plans with U.S. General Motors to team up in
North America to jointly develop a range of vehicles.
Toyota Motor also firmed, up 1.07%, as its sales in
China surged last month.
Elsewhere, the index of Mothers start-up market
slipped 2.87% to 1,136.89%.
