Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japanese traders gird for Fed to anchor yields, clip dollar's wings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 03:58am EDT
U.S. dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration

By Stanley White

Japanese investors have clipped the wings of a resurgent U.S. dollar as they position for the likelihood that the U.S. Federal Reserve will take steps to flatten the Treasury yield curve.

Ahead of the Fed's two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday, speculation is growing that the U.S. central bank might adopt yield targets on bonds, or some other measures to anchor long-term yields.

The yield curve has steepened in recent days as improving U.S. data drove a sell-off in U.S. bonds, with 10-year yields rising 28 basis points to 0.959% last week.

Most global investors don't expect the Fed will try to anchor Treasury yields. In Japan, however, the first major economy to adopt yield-curve-control four years ago, there is more chatter about such a possibility.

"Japanese names have been very active since Monday in dollar/yen, trying to trade off the chance of some kind of yield-curve control from the Fed," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"I personally don't think yield curve control is necessary now, but the dollar is under clear selling pressure."

Traders said Japanese investors have been heavy sellers of dollars for yen this week, positioning for possibly lower U.S. yields.

The yen <JPY=EBS> has risen sharply, up 1.8% from lows of 109.85 on Friday.

The dollar had gained 1.6% against the yen last week, its best weekly performance in more than two months, as spreads between U.S. and Japanese yields widened.

This is a sign that the yield spread is becoming the main trading factor for dollar/yen, said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities.

GRAPHIC: Dollar/Yen and the Treasury Yield Curve -

If the Fed does not take action this week, traders expect the dollar could break into a new higher trading range versus the yen, spurred on by a steepening Treasury yield curve.

Those that expect it to do nothing point to 10-year Treasury yields still being quite low.

"The current risk-seeking environment and the shift up in yields has supported dollar/yen's break above 109," said Toshinobu Chiba, chief fixed income portfolio manager at Nissay Asset Management Co.

"However, this yen weakness will not continue because dollar liquidity is too much now."

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan & Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -1.69% 74.721 Delayed Quote.0.66%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.89% 136.712 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.93% 80.216 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. 2.47% 489 End-of-day quote.-11.57%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.72% 121.516 Delayed Quote.1.82%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.32% 0.8846 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -1.30% 70.198 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.41% 107.895 Delayed Quote.0.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:58aJapanese traders gird for Fed to anchor yields, clip dollar's wings
RE
03:56aA quarter of German companies needed liquidity aid in May - Ifo
RE
03:43aApril is criticial for foreign trade, revival to come
PU
03:43aCENTRAL BANK OF HUNGARY : Planning of Hungary's Sustainable Capital Market Strategy to start soon
PU
03:42aEXCLUSIVE : Banks to Berlin - Loosen coronavirus cash rules for firms
RE
03:34aAdministrators propose sales plan for S.Africa's Edcon, see potential job cuts
RE
03:32aKenya central bank to hold its rate-setting meeting on June 30
RE
03:31aSouth Africa's rand falls, focus on Fed meeting
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares extend gains as economic recovery hopes build
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Barclays gives a Sell rating
4GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
5SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED : Hong Kong government to lead $5 billion rescue package for Cathay Pacific

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group