Japanese yen plunges, Chinese yuan jumps on US-China trade hopes

09/05/2019 | 03:47am EDT
U.S. dollar and British pound notes are seen in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - The Japanese yen slipped and risky currencies flourished on Thursday as investors turned more optimistic that the United States will find common ground with China on trade after agreeing to hold talks in October.

Chinese representatives will travel to Washington next month, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

"This news has injected a fair amount of optimism in markets," said Prashant Newnaha, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore.

"It does seem that the markets were positioning more bearishly, and now we've gotten this potential good news and the markets are running with it," he said, adding global economic indicators had also recently been showing some green shoots.

The pound also gained ground, boosted by hopes that a no-deal Brexit will be avoided. British lawmakers approved legislation on Wednesday to extend the Brexit deadline for the third time and rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's motion to hold a snap election.

"An amazing day when sterling is the best performer and the Japanese yen is the worst," said Marshal Gittler, a strategist at ACLS Global. "Must indicate a real drop in risk sentiment, particularly with regards to Brexit!"

The yen plunged to a three-week low of 106.75 against the dollar <JPY=EBS>, although it was last trading neutral at 106.41.

The Chinese yuan rose to a two-week high of 7.1213 against the dollar in the offshore market <CNH=EBS> and was last up by 0.1% at 7.1382.

The Australian dollar rose to a one-month high of 0.68255 against the U.S. dollar and was last up 0.2% at 0.6811. The New Zealand dollar rose to a nine-day at 0.6379.

The dollar was flat against both the euro and five other major currencies <.DXY>. Euro/dollar was last at $1.1029 <EUR=EBS>.

Sterling was last trading down 0.3% at $1.2220. It had earlier reached an eight-day high of $1.2262. Against the euro, the pound was down 0.2% at 90.245 pence.

(Reporting by Olga Cotaga; additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; editing by Larry King)

By Olga Cotaga
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.13% 0.89986 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.07% 1.61973 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.27% 80.592 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.36% 0.74348 Delayed Quote.2.96%
CMC MARKETS PLC 0.10% 97.1 Delayed Quote.-7.79%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.14% 0.90053 Delayed Quote.0.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.24% 0.84229 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.01% 7.14083 Delayed Quote.4.02%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.14% 1.32147 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.01% 7.1457 Delayed Quote.4.41%
