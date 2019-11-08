Log in
Jared® : Introduces The Jeweltones

11/08/2019

Jared® is celebrating the 2019 holiday season by showing how a gift from the brand can help people express themselves more meaningfully to those they love. The new campaign stars an a capella group as The Jared Jeweltones, whose vocal stylings help gift givers say what they really mean.

“Our goal is to restore the richness and meaningfulness to the statements holiday gifts make,” said Bill Brace, Chief Marketing Officer and Jared Executive General Manager. “Gift cards have become the most popular gift because people are worried about getting it wrong. Jewelry is the ultimate alternative and we want to encourage everyone to take a chance, to risk being a little vulnerable, and to give a gift that truly says something special to the people you care about the most.”

About Jared®

Jared®, the leading off-mall destination specialty retail jewelry chain in the U.S., is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates over 3,300 stores. For additional information on Jared® Jewelry visit Jared.com, and like us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.


