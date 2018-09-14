Jared Morrison Promoted to Chief Operating Officer of VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions, which manages customer experience and interrelated business outcomes, today announced that Executive Vice President Jared Morrison has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Morrison joined VXI in early 2014 as Senior Vice President of Philippine Operations, where he led the company through a period of unprecedented growth and delivered sustained double-digit profits while increasing the regional head count from 6,500 to 15,000 at present.

“Jared is an exceptional growth architect and a trusted leader who is highly respected among our employees and customers. With his demonstrated ability to passionately lead people and deliver results, he’s uniquely qualified to lead our global operations during this period of rapid growth,” said David Zhou, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, VXI Global Solutions.

Morrison will be responsible for alignment, strategic prioritization and operational excellence across all locations in the United States, Caribbean, Latin America, and the Philippines, and continue to report to the co-founders and joint CEOs of the company.

“Jared has a disciplined approach to operations management through process standardization, imbibing a playbook culture, and driving accountability across levels. I have tremendous confidence in Jared’s ability to deliver service excellence for our clients,” said Eva Wang, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of VXI Global Solutions. “By naming Jared as our Chief Operating Officer, we are investing in the future of VXI.”

Morrison joined VXI in 2014 from a global customer interaction and information management products company, where as the Philippines Country Leader he managed the customer management practice with 16,000 associates across the country. Prior to that, he had a 10-year career at AOL, where he held the position of Director of Operations. Jared studied English Literature at the University of New Mexico.

"I joined VXI with a mission to build a culture of passion and purpose as those are the foundational elements of a high performing organization,” said Morrison. “The new role allows me to listen to our employees and customers globally, drive transparency and accountability, and improve internal and external alignment between all stakeholders. I’m excited and energized to lead VXI to its next phase.”

Under Morrison’s leadership, VXI Philippines won the most coveted “Best Employer of the Year” ICT Award in April 2018, as well as “Best Contact Center & BPO Company of the Year” recognition twice consecutively.

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI is a customer experience company, passionate about designing solutions that augment its clients’ business processes to deliver higher revenue, greater profitability and happier customers. Founded in 1998, the company has 30,000 employees across 42 locations in North and Latin America, Caribbean, Europe and Asia Pacific.

VXI offers omni-channel customer care and growth services using enabling technology and tools including a unified communication platform, and purpose built productivity-enhancing applications that precisely drive higher Sales conversion, NPS, and related key metrics for its clients. Known for its transformation mindset, the company’s IT arm, Symbio, offers digital and business transformation solutions that are seeded in its innovation philosophy of co-creation and seamless augmentation.

For more information: www.vxi.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913006135/en/