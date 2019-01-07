Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jars Céramistes Establishes Jars USA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 11:11am EST

New Castle, DE, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jars Céramistes, the French manufacturer of the highest quality and design-oriented table-top and dinnerware products, is establishing Jars USA, to manage and distribute its products in the United States.  Jars USA is now based in New Castle, Delaware and is a sister company to Emile Henry USA.

0_medium_tourronsquare.jpg
Jars stoneware offers professional quality and aesthetics to the everyday consumer. More than fifty percent of French Michelin two and three star restaurants use Jars products for their dinnerware service. Jars ceramics are handcrafted by artisans in the south of France and come in brilliant, beautiful colors with a touch of vintage charm and a bit of a modern flair.


1_medium_jardindemaguelone.jpg
Jars Céramistes has been designated by the French Government as a Living Heritage Company, a label awarded to firms that keep high standards for their traditional and industrial expertise.


2_medium_JARS_FRANCE_LOGO_NOIR.jpg


In 1857, Pierre Jars Founded the family company "Manufacture de Poterie Jars" in the south of France, at the gateway to Provence. To this day, Jars Céramistes has remained true to the founder's creative vision of turning objects of day-to-day living into works of art, while transforming the functional into beautiful.  The products are unusually resilient, meet the demands of modern dining and kitchen-use and reflect the craftsmanship of artisans who are dedicated to their craft and brand.  The products by themselves are pieces of art that grace tables to make food more appealing and the atmosphere more alive.

According to Alan Senior, President of Jars USA, Jars is one of the most unique brands in the industry, as the company is continuously using special design elements and styles to present product ranges that appeal to both household and food service users.  Today more than fifty percent of French Michelin two and three star restaurants use Jars for their dinnerware service and Jars products can be found in the leading tabletop, design and fashion retailers in the USA and the world.

Attachments

Susan Jardina
Jars USA
917-825-0466
susan@jardinacommunications.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:22aAGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC. : Announces Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation For Its 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2021
AQ
11:21aMERGER ALERT &NDASH; TRCO AND ADPI : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
GL
11:20aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:20aMERGER ALERT &NDASH; BLMT AND SPA : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
GL
11:19aABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:19aABERDEEN NEW INDIA INVESTMENT TRUST : Invest Trust PLC - Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:19aSHIRES INCOME : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:19aMURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:19aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Final Tender Results and Final Settlement for Cash Tender Offers
PU
11:19aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : CICT Strengthen Commitment to Collaborate on 5G Technology with New Purchase Framework Agreement more+
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
2Oil rises for a fifth day as equities stabilize
3SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : to Enter E-Mobility Market with Acquisition of S.M.R.E. ..
4OLAINFARM : IRINA MALIGINA: Changes in the Board of Olmafarm, the main shareholder of Olainfarm, are illegal a..
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : UK new car sales slump ahead of Brexit "existential threat"

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.