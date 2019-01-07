Jars Céramistes Establishes Jars USA

New Castle, DE, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jars Céramistes, the French manufacturer of the highest quality and design-oriented table-top and dinnerware products, is establishing Jars USA, to manage and distribute its products in the United States. Jars USA is now based in New Castle, Delaware and is a sister company to Emile Henry USA.

Jars stoneware offers professional quality and aesthetics to the everyday consumer. More than fifty percent of French Michelin two and three star restaurants use Jars products for their dinnerware service. Jars ceramics are handcrafted by artisans in the south of France and come in brilliant, beautiful colors with a touch of vintage charm and a bit of a modern flair.



Jars Céramistes has been designated by the French Government as a Living Heritage Company, a label awarded to firms that keep high standards for their traditional and industrial expertise.









In 1857, Pierre Jars Founded the family company "Manufacture de Poterie Jars" in the south of France, at the gateway to Provence. To this day, Jars Céramistes has remained true to the founder's creative vision of turning objects of day-to-day living into works of art, while transforming the functional into beautiful. The products are unusually resilient, meet the demands of modern dining and kitchen-use and reflect the craftsmanship of artisans who are dedicated to their craft and brand. The products by themselves are pieces of art that grace tables to make food more appealing and the atmosphere more alive.

According to Alan Senior, President of Jars USA, Jars is one of the most unique brands in the industry, as the company is continuously using special design elements and styles to present product ranges that appeal to both household and food service users. Today more than fifty percent of French Michelin two and three star restaurants use Jars for their dinnerware service and Jars products can be found in the leading tabletop, design and fashion retailers in the USA and the world.

