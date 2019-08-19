Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jasco Increases Minimum Hourly Wage to $15 Per Hour

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 09:25am EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasco, a leader in lighting fixtures, lighting controls, power products and consumer electronics, is pleased to announce an increase to its minimum hourly wage from $13 to $15. This wage increase – effective immediately – more than doubles Oklahoma’s current minimum wage of $7.25.

In addition to the starting pay of $15 per hour, Jasco provides a monthly profit-sharing program to all team members, which averages around 15 percent additional pay each month. With the profit-sharing program and increased wage, Jasco’s starting wage typically translates to $17.25 per hour. Jasco’s announcement further proves the company’s commitment to providing an excellent workplace for all.

Jasco strives to support a culture of creativity and innovation for nearly 400 team members. Jasco intentionally invests in the development of their team members as a whole person with an emphasis on career development, spiritual growth, physical health, relational wellness, and community generosity. In addition to competitive wages and lucrative profit-sharing incentives, Jasco offers:

  • Health insurance options as low as $25 per month;
  • 6 percent company match for 401K and Roth IRA contributions;
  • Full scholarship and educational assistance for any accredited degree program;
  • An on-site fitness center and gym membership reimbursement;
  • Paid leave for maternity, paternity, adoption, and military service;
  • Fun family events and opportunities to volunteer together as a team;
  • Jasco donates 50% of profits to charities with matching programs to encourage generosity.

“We are dedicated to putting our team members first to ensure a healthy and supportive workplace,” said Jason Trice, CEO of Jasco. “We appreciate that our team members are investing some of their best waking hours to further Jasco’s mission in the marketplace and it is our honor and privilege to reinvest the fruits of those efforts in our team members and the communities we serve.”

Jasco is actively seeking candidates for the following roles: Forklift Operator, Facilities Technician, Distribution Specialist, Regional Sales Manager, Sales Services Specialist, Digital Advertising Coordinator and Graphic Designers, among others. To view the comprehensive list of open positions and learn more about Jasco, please visit https://byjasco.com/careers.

About Jasco 
Jasco designs and develops innovative products to simplify your life and connect your home. Jasco leads the market in lighting fixtures, lighting controls, consumer electronics, power protection and charging products. Jasco markets its products under some of the world’s most recognizable brand names and distributes them through virtually every major retailer. To learn more, visit www.byjasco.com and follow Jasco on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and the blog for more information.

Media ContactCompany Contact
Lauren Cozza Kearsten Chapman
(321) 236-0102 ext. 232(405) 302-2187
lcozza@uproarpr.com   pr@byjasco.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:49aBOSTON THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:49aFirst survey of the Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative (SHIEC) shows health information exchanges (HIEs) provide critical national infrastructure
GL
09:47aGermany's IG Metall union rejects AMS takeover offer for Osram
RE
09:47aNVIDIA : What Is Conversational AI?
PU
09:46aRITE AID : taps Bank of America for payment processing and security
AQ
09:46aCARNIVAL : Costa Crociere Foundation and Sahara Forest Join Forces for Sustainable Farming in Desert of Jordan
PR
09:45aDNA OYJ : Finland's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment approved Telenor's acquisition of DNA Plc's shares
AQ
09:45aKONA GOLD : Beats Revenue Projections for Q2 with $729,000 in Revenue
AQ
09:45aMoistureShield Collaborates with BlueLinx Atlanta and Chicago Locations to Distribute Composite Decking & Railing
GL
09:45aDCI DATABASE FOR COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : CEO Under Fire Over Drug Data
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
4BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : BROWN FORMAN : U.S. whiskey exporters struggle after year of EU tariffs
5NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA : Struggling Norwegian Air gets a lift from bank stake sale

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group