Jason Burbage Promoted to President of National Land Realty

11/06/2019 | 02:40pm EST

National Land Realty (NLR), a full-service land brokerage company headquartered in South Carolina, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jason Burbage to the position of president.

Burbage began his real estate sales career in 1999 and has been with NLR since its inception in 2007. He has served NLR in multiple leadership roles such as vice president and broker-in-charge of both the Greenville and Columbia offices in South Carolina.

“We are thrilled for Jason Burbage to take over as NLR’s new president,” said Jason Walter, NLR CEO. “Throughout the years, he has exhibited valuable leadership skills that are necessary for moving our company forward and has gained the respect of all our team members across the country. He’s had great success in creating and leading our Trailblazer Program and building the South Carolina market into one of our top markets. We’re fortunate to have someone like him lead our expanding team.”

Aaron Graham will remain at NLR but will be shifting his focus on developing new opportunities for NLR agents and brokers.

About National Land Realty

National Land Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in farm, ranch, plantation, timber and recreational land across the country. Founded in Greenville, S.C. in 2007, the company now has numerous offices spanning the United States. To learn more, visit www.nationalland.com or call (855) 384-5263.


© Business Wire 2019
