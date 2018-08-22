Log in
Jason Jennings : Reveals the Secrets to a Successful Speech

08/22/2018 | 08:34pm CEST

Bringing an audience to their feet and receiving a standing ovation is nothing new for Jason Jennings.

In fact, it’s his specialty, and with decades of experience in leadership, workshops and delivering keynote speeches, Jennings has a few tips to “knocking it out of the park” every time you step on stage.

Thousands of keynote speeches and hundreds of seminars later, Jason Jennings, a worldwide inspirational keynote speaker bestselling author and influencer, is proud to reveal his pre-speech checklist that has brought him so much success in front of crowds exceeding tens of thousands.

The first step is research. Here is where you evaluate whether you are the ideal speaker for your client and audience and if they are the ideal client for you. During this crucial step, you find out what your client expects, and what they consider to be a successful speech. Once you establish that your speech is mutually beneficial, you sit down with them and let the questions flow. These include objectives, challenges, and opportunities for the client and attendees.

“I like to reach out to ten or twelve people who will be attending the event for a brief conversation about them, their story, and any challenges they are confronted with,” says Jennings. “This is one of my favorite parts of the preparation process and deepens my knowledge of my audience.”

Once in the destination city, freshen up, familiarize yourself with the venue and get in contact with your client, letting them know you are on-site. If your client is holding a reception the night before, offer to attend and introduce yourself to audience members. This will leave a lasting impression, and you can almost guarantee to see them sitting in the first few rows the following day.

Give yourself a few minutes before you begin to ensure all slides and video/audio are working. Familiarize yourself with the stage, dynamics of the room, and the behind-the-scenes crew. Thank them in advance, and once the room starts to fill up, extend these greetings to the audience by wandering the aisles, and working the crowd. Nothing leaves a more lasting impression than being accessible and introducing yourself personally.

“When it comes time for the speech, act as though it is the only chance in your lifetime you will get to share the information. Look within and be sure to give it your all, and don’t forget to thank God for the opportunity,” says Jennings.

Once you receive your standing ovation, be sure to walk through the audience, say thank you, and extend your gratitude to the staff. Find your main contacts, ask them if you have exceeded their expectations and if there is anything else they’d like you to do. Be sure to reach out to your contact a couple of days following and ask for a written testimonial.

Jason Jennings is a NYT, WSJ and USA Today bestselling author. He has 8 books on leadership, speed, growth, innovation and culture. Not only has Jason delivered more than 1,200 keynote speeches, but he has given over 500 half-day workshops in 100 countries around the world. There are over 160 free podcasts on his website as well as information on his speaking availability and costs.


© Business Wire 2018
