Jason Otteson Is Named Chief Executive Officer of Ensurge, Inc.

Ensurge, Inc. (OTC: ESGI) is pleased to announce that the company has hired Jason Otteson as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Otteson has also been elected to the company’s Board of Directors.

With over 25 years of entrepreneurial experience, Mr. Otteson is an experienced executive with years of demonstrated success in business development, operational execution, international commerce, fundraising, strategic financing, and marketing through various industries such as precious metals, licensed sports products, distribution, real estate, and medical technologies, the culmination of which has led to high level transactional experience in mergers, acquisitions, and public offerings. To Mr. Otteson, the precious metals industry is more than another business; he sees this as a stable harbor for himself, family, friends and clients in this current economic storm.

Mr. Otteson was featured on the second and third seasons of the Discovery Channel show, “Gold Rush.” Mr. Otteson is the founder of Noble Mining, Inc., an Austin, Texas based company that advises its clients on navigating investments in the mining and precious metals industry. Prior to founding Noble Mining, he was a leader of a large precious metals investment firm. Previously, Mr. Otteson was the CEO of Sportan United Industries, Inc., where he led the firm through an IPO and a successful acquisition. Mr. Otteson is an entrepreneur at heart and has broad expertise with several companies across various industries. Mr. Otteson is a member of: National Eagle and Angels, American Management Association, American Marketing Association, RNC, NRA, Safari Club International, Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, CCA, North American Hunting Club, Christian Sportsmen’s Fellowship, SFASU Alumni, and a Life Loyal Sigma Chi. Mr. Otteson also volunteers his time to area Young Life Committee. Mr. Otteson received his Bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in Marketing and Finance in 1996.

“It is a pleasure to join the exceptional team at Ensurge, Inc.,” stated Mr. Otteson. “The company has been able to position itself in resource rich Guyana, a country that has attracted substantial investment in the recent years. Guyana’s GDP is projected to grow 375% by 2024 and continues to be a mining friendly environment. My goal is to focus Ensurge’s efforts on compliance, production, and development of the current projects that the company has acquired. We will continue to evaluate new opportunities as they arise that can bring value and production to the company not only in Guyana, but in North America as well.”

About Ensurge, Inc.

Ensurge Inc. is a high-growth mining production company with expanding operations in Guyana, South America. The Company’s management team is comprised of multi-generational mining professionals with decades of experience. Current operations are focused on gold, diamond, and Rare Earth mineral producing properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

