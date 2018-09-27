Java Monster : Hosts Caffé Monster Pop-Up During New York Comic Con

Fans are Invited to Sample Caffé Monster, Play Video Games with Monster Energy’s MMA Bellator Star Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and Recharge

Java Monster is excited to host Caffé Monster Pop-Up at Comic Con New York October 4-7 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center where over 200,000 pop culture enthusiasts are expected to descend the Big Apple. Get ready for costumes, comic book heroes and the latest video games and movies. Next to opportunities for a first look at highly anticipated comic books and video games, Comic Con is the place to meet iconic comic book artists and famous actors from hit television series and movies.

Keeping attendees energized throughout the four-day event, Java Monster will host a Caffé Monster Pop-Up replete with Caffé Monster samples, video game stations where fans can play the entire Super Smash Bros. franchise, charging stations to refresh and recharge, Monster Energy athlete appearances and more at Booth 166 next to the SYFY Wire Live Stage.

Comic Con attendees are invited to get a taste of Caffé Monster, the new beverage shaking up the ready-to-drink coffee category, in the Caffé Monster Pop-Up at Booth 166. Featured variations of the high-quality 100% arabica coffee and reduced fat milk drink include: Mocha, Vanilla, and Salted Caramel. Served in 13.7 oz. glass bottles, Caffé Monster was launched in early 2018 with a great response among coffee drinkers. The sampling menu also includes the energy-infused Java Monster drink in flavors such as Mean Bean, Loca Moca, and Salted Caramel.

The Caffé Monster Pop-Up will provide Comic Con attendees a chance to play video games from the popular Super Smash Bros. franchise with Monster Energy’s Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, American professional mixed martial arts (MMA) star. Fans will get to challenge ‘Rampage’ for a Super Smash Bros. match and snap #comicconnewyork pics for their social media feeds.

With all the snapping and sharing at Comic Con, attendees can recharge their phones and gadgets at the Caffé Monster Pop-Up’s charging station. The booth will also host a live display of the creative process behind comic books by students of the program for Cartooning and Graphic Art at Kubert School in New Jersey. For another Comic Con highlight, special FX artists will design an originally constructed action hero costume live at the Java Monster booth.

For on-site Java Monster media inquiries, interviews and photo requests contact Kim Dresser. Complete information on featured comic artists, program schedule and sponsors can be found at the official website at www.newyorkcomiccon.com. Follow Java Monster on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram & Twitter and use #javamonster.

Caffé Monster is a high-quality 100% arabica coffee and reduced fat milk drink in a sleek 13.7 oz. glass bottle. With 1/3 less sugar than the leading national brand, it offers a simplified energy blend that includes caffeine from brewed coffee, taurine, B vitamins, and coffee fruit extract.

