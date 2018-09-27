Java Monster : Hosts Caffé Monster Pop-Up During New York Comic Con

Java Monster is excited to host Caffé Monster Pop-Up at Comic Con New
York October 4-7 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center where over
200,000 pop culture enthusiasts are expected to descend the Big Apple.
Get ready for costumes, comic book heroes and the latest video games and
movies. Next to opportunities for a first look at highly anticipated
comic books and video games, Comic Con is the place to meet iconic comic
book artists and famous actors from hit television series and movies.
Keeping attendees energized throughout the four-day event, Java Monster
will host a Caffé Monster Pop-Up replete with Caffé Monster samples,
video game stations where fans can play the entire Super Smash Bros.
franchise, charging stations to refresh and recharge, Monster Energy
athlete appearances and more at Booth 166 next to the SYFY Wire Live
Stage.
Comic Con attendees are invited to get a taste of Caffé Monster, the new
beverage shaking up the ready-to-drink coffee category, in the Caffé
Monster Pop-Up at Booth 166. Featured variations of the high-quality
100% arabica coffee and reduced fat milk drink include: Mocha, Vanilla,
and Salted Caramel. Served in 13.7 oz. glass bottles, Caffé Monster was
launched in early 2018 with a great response among coffee drinkers. The
sampling menu also includes the energy-infused Java Monster drink in
flavors such as Mean Bean, Loca Moca, and Salted Caramel.
The Caffé Monster Pop-Up will provide Comic Con attendees a chance to
play video games from the popular Super Smash Bros. franchise
with Monster Energy’s Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, American professional
mixed martial arts (MMA) star. Fans will get to challenge ‘Rampage’ for
a Super Smash Bros. match and snap #comicconnewyork pics for
their social media feeds.
With all the snapping and sharing at Comic Con, attendees can recharge
their phones and gadgets at the Caffé Monster Pop-Up’s charging station.
The booth will also host a live display of the creative process behind
comic books by students of the program for Cartooning and Graphic Art at
Kubert School in New Jersey. For another Comic Con highlight, special FX
artists will design an originally constructed action hero costume live
at the Java Monster booth.
For on-site Java Monster media inquiries, interviews and photo requests
contact Kim
Dresser. Complete information on featured comic artists, program
schedule and sponsors can be found at the official website at www.newyorkcomiccon.com.
Follow Java Monster on YouTube,
Facebook,
Instagram
& Twitter
and use #javamonster.
Caffé Monster is a high-quality 100% arabica coffee and
reduced fat milk drink in a sleek 13.7 oz. glass bottle. With 1/3 less
sugar than the leading national brand, it offers a simplified energy
blend that includes caffeine from brewed coffee, taurine, B vitamins,
and coffee fruit extract.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005821/en/