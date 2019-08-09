Log in
Java Vanguard: Top Developers and Thought Leaders to Follow Online

08/09/2019 | 02:41pm EDT

NOTE: This post was originally published on April 4, 2014 and was last updated August 9, 2019.

Sun Microsystems developed the Java language in the early 1990s as a pragmatic language that could be used for almost any purpose: from limited-resource embedded devices to highly scalable and efficient systems.

Today you'll find the Java language and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) running in everything from data centers to set-top boxes to Raspberry Pi. Perhaps the most popular programming language around, Java is the primary language of business systems and the principal language for Android apps. In all, some nine million developers write Java code-and a growing number incorporate other languages that run on the JVM.

Whether you want to find tips and tricks, discover a new tool for your tool belt, or get inspired about what you can do on with Java today, it helps to tune in to leaders in the Java realm. Get started here: follow our list of two dozen top Java players, from engineers and developer advocates to educators and community activists.

Gail Anderson

Gail Anderson is the Director of Research and founding member of the Anderson Software Group, Inc. Anderson specializes in creating course materials for training in Java and other programming tools, in addition to leading technical sessions and tutorials at events such as the CodeOne, Devoxx and NetBeans Day conferences. Anderson is a Java Champion and a member of the NetBeans Dream Team, and she is the co-author of eight textbooks on software programming.

Twitter: @gail_asgteach
Website: http://asgteach.com/

Joshua Bloch

Currently a professor of principles of software construction at Carnegie Mellon University. Former chief Java architect at Google and distinguished engineer at Sun Microsystems. Lead on the Java Collections Framework, java.math, and the assert mechanism. Author of Effective Java and co-author of Java Puzzlersand Java Concurrency in Practice.

Twitter: @joshbloch
GitHub: github.com/jbloch
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshua-bloch-37038/
Wikipedia: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joshua_Bloch

Agnès Crépet

Agnès, who works currently as a tech lead at telephony firm Fairphone, has spent the last 15 years building and implementing Java architectures. She's the co-founder of Ninja-Squad: a team of developers building software in Java. Agnès was a long-time leader of the Lyon Java User Group, and today leads Duchess France, which provides networking opportunities and visibility to women in the IT industry. She's the only French woman who is a Java Champion.

Twitter: @agnes_crepet
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/agnescrepet
Website: http://ninja-squad.com/

Doug Cutting

Chief architect at Cloudera. Founder of Apache Lucene, Nutch, Hadoop, and Avro open source projects.

Twitter: @cutting
GitHub: github.com/cutting
Wikipedia: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doug_Cutting

Jeff Dinkins

Currently working at Oracle, managing the Java Core Libraries team, and is also the CodeOne Core Track Lead. Former engineering manager of the Swing and AWT teams at Sun Microsystems. Has been working on the Swing GUI Toolkit since its start in 1996.

Twitter: @JeffAtSun
LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/in/jeffdinkins
Personal website: http://holyzoo.com/

Trisha Gee

Trisha's expertise is in Java high performance systems; she has developed Java apps for a range of industries, including finance, manufacturing, and non-profit for companies of all sizes. Trisha is also a developer advocate for JetBrains; a contributor to the Morphia library (a MongoDB object-document mapper); and a MongoDB master. Trisha is a leader of the Sevilla Java User Group, key member of the London Java community. and a Java Champion.

Twitter: @Trisha_Gee
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/trishagee/
Blog: http://trishagee.com/

Brian Goetz

Brian is an architect for the Java Language at Oracle, a steward of the Java 8 language features, and the lead author of Java Concurrency in Practice.

Twitter: @BrianGoetz
Stack Overflow: stackoverflow.com/users/3553087/brian-goetz
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/briangoetz/
Blog: http://briangoetz.blogspot.com/

James Gosling

A distinguished engineer at Amazon Web Services (AWS), formerly the chief software architect at Liquid Robotics. Famously known for being the original developer of Java in 1994. Former CTO of Sun Microsystems' Developer Products and Client Software Groups.

Facebook: facebook.com/james.gosling.96
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jamesgosling/
Wikipedia: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Gosling
Blog: http://nighthacks.com/roller/jag%20

Arun Gupta

Arun is a principal open source technologist at AWS. He has been building and leading developer communities for 10+ years at Sun, Oracle, Red Hat, and Couchbase. He founded Devoxx4Kids USA, an organization to help children learn programming. His 10-year-old son, Aditya Gupta, demonstrated Java programming with Minecraft at JavaOne 2013.

Blog: blog.arungupta.me
Twitter: @arungupta
GitHub: github.com/arun-gupta
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arunpgupta/

Chet Haase

Leads the Android UI toolkit team at Google, where he works on animations, graphics, and hardware acceleration for the Android platform. He works with all desktop Java technologies, including Swing and Java 2D. Co-author of Filthy Rich Clients: Developing Animated and Graphical Effects for Desktop Java Applications.

Blog: graphics-geek.blogspot.com
Twitter: @chethaase
Medium: medium.com/@chethaase
Google+: plus.google.com/+ChetHaase

Rich Hickey

Creator of the Clojure language and the CTO of Cognitect. Clojure is a Lisp-like functional language that runs on the JVM and fully interoperates with Java. Created the functional database Datomic.

Twitter: @richhickey
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/richhickey/
GitHub: github.com/richhickey

Juergen Hoeller

Principal engineer at Pivotal. Co-founder of the Spring Framework, for which he was project lead and release manager.

Blog: spring.io/team/jhoeller
YouTube: Evolving a Java Application Framework

Cay Horstmann

Computer Science professor at San Jose State University. Author of Core Java and co-author of Core JavaServer Faces. Former CTO of Preview Systems.

Blog: horstmann.com/unblog/index.html
Website: www.horstmann.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cay-horstmann-659a4b/
Google+: plus.google.com/+CayHorstmann

Rod Johnson

Currently the CEO of Atomist, a software delivery automation company for cloud-native applications. Creator of the Spring Framework, co-founder and former CEO of SpringSource. Author of Expert One-on-One J2EE Design and Development; co-author of Professional Java Development with the Spring Framework and Expert One-on-One J2EE Development without EJB.

Twitter: @springrod
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnsonroda/
Blog: http://blog.interface21.com/main/author/rodj/%20%20

Jessica Kerr

Jessica Kerr is a lead engineer for Atomist, where she puts her knowledge of Java and other languages to work creating delivery automation applications. Jessica is an international speaker whose talks focus on helping Java developers stay ahead of emerging technologies. She's known for having a very active Twitter account, or you can catch her at an upcoming speaking engagement, as listed on her website.

Twitter: @Jessitron
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jessicakerr/
Website: http://jessitron.com/

Gavin King

Fellow at Red Hat Middleware. Creator of the Hibernate ORM framework and JBoss Seam. Currently leading the Ceylon project (Ceylon is a language that is interoperable with Java).

Blog: ceylon-lang.org/blog/authors/gavin-king
GitHub: github.com/gavinking
LinkedIIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gavinking/

Peter Lawrey

CEO of Chronicle Software, former principal consultant at Higher Frequency Trading and lead developer on the OpenHFT project.

Twitter: @PeterLawrey
Blog: vanilla-java.github.io
GitHub: github.com/peter-lawrey
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/peterlawrey/
Stack Overflow: stackoverflow.com/users/57695/peter-lawrey

Doug Lea

Professor of computer science at SUNY Oswego. Author of Concurrent Programming in Java: Design Principles and Patterns, co-author of Java Concurrency in Practice. Formerly on the Executive Committee of the Java Community Process.

Website: g.oswego.edu
Wikipedia: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doug_Lea
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/douglea/

Tor Norbye

Tor Norbye is Google's technical lead for Android Studio and a frequent conference speaker. He has more than 20 years of experience working on the development of several major Java IDEs including Eclipse,IntelliJ IDEA, and NetBeans.

Twitter: @tornorbye
Podcast: https://androidresources.net/author/57-tor-norbye.html
GitHub: https://github.com/tnorbye

Martin Odersky

Martin Oderskys is a computer scientist and professor of programming methods at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland. Odersky specializes in code analysis and programming languages; he is the creator of Scala-an object-functional hybrid language that runs on the JVM and fully interoperates with Java-and the author of Programming in Scala. He also created Generic Java, the precursor to Java SE 5 generics; his implementation of the GJ complier became the basis of javac, the Java compiler.

Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martin_Odersky
Twitter: @odersky
GitHub: github.com/odersky

Ixchel Ruiz

Ixchel Ruiz, currently a software engineer with Karakun AG, has developed software application and tools since 2000. Ruiz's research interests include dynamic languages, testing and client-side technologies, and systems administration (*nix on the top), as well as data modeling and information architecture. Ruiz is a strong advocate of Open Source software; she has participated in the Json-lib and EZMorph projects, as well as Apache Groovy, a Java syntax-compatible programming language.

Twitter: @ixchelruiz
Website: http://www.ixchelruiz.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ixchelruiz/

Kathy Sierra

Recently released a new book, Badass Users. Formerly a programming instructor, game developer, and a master trainer at Sun Microsystems. Kathy is the co-author of Head First Java and founder of the JavaRanch online community.

Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kathy_Sierra
Blog: seriouspony.com/blog

James Strachan

James is currently the Chief Architect at CloudBees, working on Jenkins X automated CI/CD for Kubernetes. Creator of the Groovy language, which is used with JVM-based frameworks such as Grails and Gradle. He is also a member of the Apache Software Foundation and co-founded projects such as Apache Camel, Apache ServiceMix, and ActiveMQ.

Twitter: @jstrachan
GitHub: github.com/jstrachan
Medium: medium.com/@jstrachan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jstrachan/

Martin Thompson

Martin Thompson is currently a high-performance and low-latency computing specialist at Real Logic. Formerly the CTO and co-founder of LMAX, which develops ultra low-latency, high-throughput applications for use in high-speed trading and financial services environments.

Blog: mechanical-sympathy.blogspot.com
Twitter: @mjpt777
GitHub: github.com/mjpt777
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/martinjthompson/

Heather Vancura

Heather leads the Java Community Process (JCP) Program at Oracle, as well as the global community-driven adoption and user group programs. She also organizes Hackergartens and Early Adopter areas, encouraging Java User Group leaders to collaborate with others on Adopt-a-JSR activities. During the past year, Heather lead the efforts to broaden participation in the JCP program, eliminating barriers to membership through the JCP.Next effort. Her volunteer time centers around getting more girls involved with technology with events such as Devoxx4Kids, Day of the Girl Events, and working with TechBridge Girls.

Twitter: @heathervc
Blog: blogs.oracle.com/jcp
LiinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/heather-vancura-400395/

Get started with New Relic for Java.

Note: Chris Hansen wrote the original version of this post.

Want to suggest additional Java experts to round out this list? Tweet your suggestions to @NewRelic with hashtag #JavaExperts.

Disclaimer

New Relic Inc. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 18:40:02 UTC
