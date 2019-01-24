Javelin Strategy & Research Names EZShield 2018 Identity Protection Service Provider Best-in-Class Award Winner

For Five Consecutive ID Protection Service Provider Scorecards, EZShield has Garnered Leadership Recognition from Javelin – A First-of-its-Kind Achievement in the ID Theft Protection Industry

EZShield, a portfolio company of The Wicks Group ("Wicks") and the leader in digital identity protection and resolution, today announced that Javelin Strategy & Research has named EZShield Platinum Protection as the Identity Protection Service Provider Award Winner for 2018. Javelin’s 11th Annual Identity Protection Service Provider Scorecard provides the industry’s most comprehensive market research and analysis of identity protection vendors. The 2018 scorecard evaluated 20 total vendors based on more than 120 evaluation criteria.

EZShield emerged as a leader in all three categories for its Prevention, Detection, and Resolution™ capabilities. According to the Javelin scorecard, “EZShield distinguished itself through its breadth of capabilities, providing both robust core functionality around credit, black market, and existing account monitoring and emerging features, such as mobile data protection tools and digital fraud resolution capabilities.”

Specifically, EZShield’s mobile application, a recipient of BankNews Innovative Solutions Award, and its recently launched Mobile Defense Suite™, the market’s first pure-play identity theft protection paired with mobile cybersecurity, are two leading areas of innovation to mitigate threats both for the individual digital footprint and the enterprise. Additionally, EZShield’s End2End Defense®, the company’s proprietary 32-step identity restoration process, has resulted in a 70+ Net Promoter Score (anything 50+ is generally deemed excellent, and anything over 70+ is exceptional) and an average customer rating of nine out of 10. With EZShield’s acquisition of IdentityForce in August 2018, leadership around Social Media Identity Monitoring and child identity theft protection through ChildWatch are also driving best-in-class capabilities.

“Javelin’s recognition underscores our focus to further transform and re-imagine our products and services based on the critical impact some of the most destructive data breaches have had on our customers, partners, and all those who consume our services and solutions to protect what matters most,” said Dale Dabbs, President and CEO of EZShield + IdentityForce. “With our steadfast commitment to product excellence and innovation from our newly combined teams, Javelin’s 2018 rankings marks the first time that a company, EZShield + IdentityForce, received consecutive annual recognition as the best-in-class leader across all three categories. We’re both humbled and proud of this award and we’ll continue in 2019 to further drive industry-leading solutions focused on delivering flexibility, responsiveness, and world-class customer service.”

Read more about EZShield + IdentityForce’s 2018 milestones in the announcement, EZSHIELD + IDENTITYFORCE ANNOUNCE 2018 MILESTONES, Jan. 24th, 2019.

About EZShield

EZShield helps trusted partners protect their most valuable asset – their customer relationships — through secure, digital identity protection and resolution services that enhance the value of existing products. The company is consistently recognized by Javelin as a leader in Identity Protection. Owned by the Wicks Group of Companies, L.L.C., EZShield supports thousands of financial institutions through its award-winning solutions, delivered on a secure, flexible platform that is backed by best-in-class customer support. Follow EZShield on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook, engage with us on LinkedIn, and join us on Google+. Learn more at www.ezshield.com.

About IdentityForce

In August 2018, IdentityForce was acquired by EZShield, a portfolio company of The Wicks Group ("Wicks") and the leader in digital identity protection and resolution. For over 40 years, IdentityForce, Inc. has provided best-in-class, highly scalable, award-winning identity theft, privacy and credit protection solutions to consumers, businesses, and government agencies. With IdentityForce, members benefit from the most robust and award-winning identity protection, going as deep as Dark Web monitoring to keep personal information safe. Follow IdentityForce on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook, engage with us on LinkedIn, and join us on Google+. Learn more at www.identityforce.com.

About The Wicks Group

The Wicks Group is a private investment firm based in New York City that invests in lower middle market information businesses that create and deliver niche content and services to the business, consumer and education markets. Since its founding in 1989, Wicks has invested over $1 billion of capital in more than 30 platform companies and approximately 100 add-on acquisitions. The firm has applied a consistent investment strategy since its founding, partnering with high-quality, experienced management teams to build businesses organically and through acquisitions. Learn more at www.wicksgroup.com.

