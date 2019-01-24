Javelin Strategy & Research Names EZShield 2018 Identity Protection Service Provider Best-in-Class Award Winner

EZShield,
a portfolio company of The
Wicks Group ("Wicks") and the leader in digital identity protection
and resolution, today announced that Javelin
Strategy & Research has named EZShield Platinum Protection as
the Identity Protection Service Provider Award Winner for 2018.
Javelin’s 11th Annual Identity Protection Service Provider
Scorecard provides the industry’s most comprehensive market research and
analysis of identity protection vendors. The 2018 scorecard evaluated 20
total vendors based on more than 120 evaluation criteria.
EZShield emerged as a leader in all three categories for its Prevention,
Detection, and Resolution™ capabilities. According to the Javelin
scorecard, “EZShield distinguished itself through its breadth of
capabilities, providing both robust core functionality around credit,
black market, and existing account monitoring and emerging features,
such as mobile data protection tools and digital fraud resolution
capabilities.”
Specifically, EZShield’s mobile application, a recipient of BankNews
Innovative Solutions Award, and its recently launched Mobile
Defense Suite™, the market’s first pure-play identity theft
protection paired with mobile cybersecurity, are two leading areas of
innovation to mitigate threats both for the individual digital footprint
and the enterprise. Additionally, EZShield’s
End2End Defense®, the company’s proprietary 32-step
identity restoration process, has resulted in a 70+ Net
Promoter Score (anything 50+ is generally deemed excellent, and
anything over 70+ is exceptional) and an average customer rating of nine
out of 10. With EZShield’s
acquisition of IdentityForce in August 2018, leadership around Social
Media Identity Monitoring and child identity theft protection
through ChildWatch
are also driving best-in-class capabilities.
“Javelin’s recognition underscores our focus to further transform and
re-imagine our products and services based on the critical impact some
of the most destructive data breaches have had on our customers,
partners, and all those who consume our services and solutions to
protect what matters most,” said Dale
Dabbs, President and CEO of EZShield + IdentityForce.
“With our steadfast commitment to product excellence and innovation from
our newly combined teams, Javelin’s 2018 rankings marks the first time
that a company, EZShield + IdentityForce, received consecutive annual
recognition as the best-in-class leader across all three categories.
We’re both humbled and proud of this award and we’ll continue in 2019 to
further drive industry-leading solutions focused on delivering
flexibility, responsiveness, and world-class customer service.”
Read more about EZShield + IdentityForce’s 2018 milestones in the
announcement, EZSHIELD
+ IDENTITYFORCE ANNOUNCE 2018 MILESTONES, Jan. 24th,
2019.
About EZShield
EZShield helps trusted partners protect their
most valuable asset – their customer relationships — through secure,
digital identity protection and resolution services that enhance the
value of existing products. The company is consistently recognized by
Javelin as a leader
in Identity Protection. Owned by the Wicks Group of Companies,
L.L.C., EZShield supports thousands of financial
institutions through its award-winning
solutions, delivered on a secure, flexible platform that is backed by
Learn more at www.ezshield.com.
About IdentityForce
In August
2018, IdentityForce was acquired by EZShield, a portfolio company of The
Wicks Group ("Wicks") and the leader in digital identity protection
and resolution. For over 40 years, IdentityForce, Inc. has provided
best-in-class, highly scalable, award-winning identity theft, privacy
and credit protection solutions to consumers, businesses, and government
agencies. With IdentityForce, members benefit from the most robust and award-winning
identity protection, going as deep as Dark
Web monitoring to keep personal information safe. Follow
Learn more at www.identityforce.com.
About The Wicks Group
The Wicks Group is a private
investment firm based in New York City that invests in lower middle
market information businesses that create and deliver niche content and
services to the business, consumer and education markets. Since its
founding in 1989, Wicks has invested over $1 billion of capital in more
than 30 platform companies and approximately 100 add-on acquisitions.
The firm has applied a consistent investment strategy since its
founding, partnering with high-quality, experienced management teams to
build businesses organically and through acquisitions. Learn more at www.wicksgroup.com.
