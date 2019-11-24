Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Javid promises 'very detailed costings' of Conservative manifesto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 04:18am EST
Sajid Javid appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London

British Chancellor Sajid Javid said on Sunday the governing Conservative Party would deliver a "very detailed costings document" at the launch of its election manifesto, promising to lower the country's debt.

"We are also announcing the triple tax lock which is our commitment giving more financial security to working people... We will set out today, alongside our manifesto...a very detailed costings document," Javid told Sky News.

Britons vote in a parliamentary election on Dec. 12, with opinion polls showing the ruling Conservative Party led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of its challengers.

"We will be balance day-to-day spending and we can still afford to borrow up to a limit for investment in economic infrastructure," Javid said.

"We are still clear that even with our programme, our programme for investment, that debt will be lower at the end of this parliament than at the start of parliament."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aSaudi Aramco's CEO met Kuwait sovereign fund to discuss IPO - source
RE
04:18aJavid promises 'very detailed costings' of Conservative manifesto
RE
04:17aSaudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks
RE
03:08aSAUDI ARABIAN MONETARY AGENCY : Within the initiatives of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council.. Inauguration the first Saudi and UAE Banks Conference to discuss challenges and opportunities of the banking sector
PU
11/23Still hope for U.S.-China deal this year - U.S. official
RE
11/23CANADA'S USE OF HUAWEI 5G WOULD HAMPER ITS ACCESS TO U.S. INTELLIGENCE : U.S. official
RE
11/23Trump says administration to take 'good look' at Hong Kong rights bill
RE
11/23PRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev
PU
11/23LAKSHMI MITTAL : Italy to restart talks with ArcelorMittal over ailing Ilva steel plant
RE
11/23GFO GRAIN FARMERS OF ONTARIO : Grain Farmers of Ontario Looks to Canadian Government for Equal Support During Propane Issues
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Proposes Unusual Dual-Plane Trajectories to Cut Airliner Emissions
2Saudi Aramco's CEO met Kuwait sovereign fund to discuss IPO - source
3Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks
4Mountain America's Free Adoption Event Saves Over 160 Pets at the Humane Society of Utah
5PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. : PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Receiving a Lawsuit and a Motion for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group