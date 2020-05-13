Log in
Jaws Acquisition Corp. : Announces Pricing of Upsized $600 Million Initial Public Offering

05/13/2020 | 10:36pm EDT

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaws Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 60,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol "JWS.U" beginning May 14, 2020. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "JWS" and "JWS WS," respectively.

Jaws Acquisition Corp., led by Chairman Barry S. Sternlicht and Chief Executive Officer Joseph L. Dowling, will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region in its identification and acquisition of a target company, except that it does not intend to pursue real estate, lodging or energy infrastructure assets.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is serving as lead book-running manager for this offering. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are serving as book-running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 9,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Credit Suisse, Attn: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10010, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014, email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Telephone: 1-800-831-9146.

Registration statements relating to the securities became effective on May 13, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is expected to close on May 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Tom Johnson or Dan Scorpio
Abernathy MacGregor
(917) 747-6990/(646) 899-8118
tbj@abmac.com/dps@abmac.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jaws-acquisition-corp-announces-pricing-of-upsized-600-million-initial-public-offering-301059032.html

SOURCE Jaws Acquisition Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
