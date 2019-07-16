JcbNext Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
|
Date of buy back
|
16 Jul 2019
|
Description of shares purchased
|
Ordinary
|
Currency
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|
Total number of shares purchased (units)
|
10,600
|
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
|
1.510
|
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
|
1.510
|
Total consideration paid ($$)
|
16,053.21
|
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units)
|
10,600
|
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units)
|
0
|
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units)
|
1,286,700
|
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units)
|
137,784,900
|
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%)
|
0.93385
Disclaimer
JcbNext Bhd published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 14:04:05 UTC