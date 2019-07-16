Log in
JcbNext Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

07/16/2019 | 10:05am EDT
Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Date: 16 July 2019



Date of buy back 16 Jul 2019
Description of shares purchased Ordinary
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 10,600
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 1.510
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 1.510
Total consideration paid ($$) 16,053.21
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 10,600
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 1,286,700
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		137,784,900
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 0.93385

Disclaimer

JcbNext Bhd published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 14:04:05 UTC
