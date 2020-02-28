Log in
JcbNext Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

02/28/2020 | 07:10am EST
Date : 28 February 2020

Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back


Date of buy back 28 Feb 2020
Description of shares purchased Ordinary Shares
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 50,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 1.380
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 1.380
Total consideration paid ($$) 69,199.41
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 50,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 801,600
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		135,612,700
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 0.59110

Announcement Info

Company Name JCBNEXT BERHAD
Stock Name JCBNEXT
Date Announced 28 Feb 2020
Category Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Reference Number SB1-21022020-00009

Disclaimer

JcbNext Bhd published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 12:09:12 UTC
