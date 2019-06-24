JcbNext Bhd : Notice of SBB by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016

Notice of Shares Buy Back by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016
|
Date of buy back from
|
11 Jun 2019
|
Date of buy back to
|
17 Jun 2019
|
Currency
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|
Total number of shares purchased (units)
|
65,600
|
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
|
1.510
|
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
|
1.520
|
Total amount paid for shares purchased ($$)
|
99,399.66
|
The name of the stock exchange through which the shares were purchased
|
Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad
|
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units)
|
65,600
|
Total number of shares retained in treasury (units)
|
947,300
|
Number of shares purchased which were cancelled (units)
|
0
|
Total issued capital as diminished
|
0
|
Date of Notice
|
24 Jun 2019
|
Date lodged with registrar of companies
|
24 Jun 2019
|
Lodged by
|
Boardroom Corporate Services Sdn. Bhd. (formerly known as Boardroom Corporate Services (KL) Sdn. Bhd.)
