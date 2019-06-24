Log in
JcbNext Bhd : Notice of SBB by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016

06/24/2019 | 12:51pm EDT
Notice of Shares Buy Back by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016
Date: 24 June 2019



Date of buy back from 11 Jun 2019
Date of buy back to 17 Jun 2019
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 65,600
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 1.510
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 1.520
Total amount paid for shares purchased ($$) 99,399.66
The name of the stock exchange through which the shares were purchased Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 65,600
Total number of shares retained in treasury (units) 947,300
Number of shares purchased which were cancelled (units) 0
Total issued capital as diminished 0
Date of Notice 24 Jun 2019
Date lodged with registrar of companies 24 Jun 2019
Lodged by Boardroom Corporate Services Sdn. Bhd. (formerly known as Boardroom Corporate Services (KL) Sdn. Bhd.)

Disclaimer

JcbNext Bhd published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 16:50:05 UTC
