Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jean Stéphenne Elected as New Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CureVac

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 07:01am EDT

TÜBINGEN, Germany and BOSTON, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CureVac AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of mRNA-based drugs, today announced that Jean Stéphenne, former deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, has been appointed as the new Chairman with immediate effect. Jean Stéphenne has been a member of the Board since September 2015.

Jean Stéphenne, MSc, MBA, is former Chairman and President of GSK Biologicals. He began his career with SmithKline-Rit where he became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He served as the President of Union Wallonne des Entreprises (UWE) from 1997 to 2000. Furthermore, Jean Stéphenne has been Chairman of BESIX Group S.A./N.V. and TiGenix N.V. Currently he serves on the Board of various life sciences companies including Bone Therapeutics, Vaxxilon, and Bepharbel. He also heads the board of Nanocyl, a company specialized in carbon nanotubes for batteries and polymers.  

Dietmar Hopp, the main shareholder of CureVac through his investment company dievini Hopp Biotech holding GmbH & Co. KG, says: “We have been strongly investing into CureVac since 2005 because we are convinced that the versatility of mRNA allows us to develop vaccines and medications against many severe diseases. In today’s pandemia we see the urgency to develop a vaccine against Corona to help and protect people worldwide as soon as possible. Jean has known the company for many years. With his long experience in healthcare and his strong expertise with vaccines he is the right Chairman for CureVac.”  

Jean Stéphenne adds: “For me, it is a great honour to be elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, especially at times when mRNA technology can provide the solution for situations like the COVID-19 crisis. CureVac is a leading biotechnology company with broad and diversified expertise in the field of mRNA technology. We all are convinced that we can develop a potent mRNA vaccine against Corona as well as strong therapeutics against many other diseases to help people worldwide.”

About CureVac AG
CureVac is a leading clinical stage biotechnology company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology with 20 years of expertise in developing and optimizing this versatile molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a wide range of diseases. The company applies its technologies for the development of cancer therapies, antibody therapies, the treatment of rare diseases, and prophylactic vaccines. CureVac has received significant investments, amongst others from dievini Hopp BioTech holding and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. CureVac has also entered into collaborations with multinational corporations and organizations, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly & Co, Genmab, CRISPR Therapeutics, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CEPI and others. CureVac is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany with sites in Frankfurt and Boston, USA.

For more information, please visit www.curevac.com or follow us on Twitter at @CureVacAG.

CureVac Media Contact
Thorsten Schüller, Corporate Communications
CureVac AG, Tübingen, Germany
T: +49 7071 9883-1577
thorsten.schueller@curevac.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pSMARTER DECISIONS, MORE COST SAVINGS : Total Spend Management in the Financial Services Industries
PU
12:22pCENOVUS ENERGY : further cuts 2020 spending, suspends dividend citing oil prices
RE
12:21pHYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : EU antitrust regulators pause Hyundai, Daewoo deal probe
RE
12:20pIVANHOE MINES : Implements Extraordinary Measures to Safeguard Its People and Mitigate the Impact of COVID-19 on Its Mine Development Operations
EQ
12:20pIvanhoe Mines Implements Extraordinary Measures to Safeguard Its People and Mitigate the Impact of COVID-19 on Its Mine Development Operations
NE
12:18pBOEING : CEO Outlines Voluntary Plan to Respond to Current Market Conditions
PU
12:18pCAPCOM : Notice Regarding COVID-19 Infection
PU
12:16pZOVIO : Announces Chris Spohn Executive Vice President of Operations
PR
12:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15pGLOBAL ARENA : Subsidiary, Global Election Services, Details Voter Registration System for Mail Ballots and In-person Voting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Pricing of 62,500,000 Shares of Common Sto..
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Chief Navigates a Crisis He Saw Coming Early
3VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA: Press Release in Respect of Regulated Information
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Equips Plants for Malaria Drug That Could Help Fight Covid-19 -Handelsblatt
5CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : UK's Centrica shares hit record low amid cancelled dividend, weak demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group