Jeff Berg Assumes Top Leadership Role at AbelsonTaylor With Appointment to President

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its 38-year history, Chicago-based AbelsonTaylor, one of the world's premier health and wellness advertising agencies, has a new president. Founder Dale Taylor announced today that Jeff Berg, formerly executive vice president and director of client services, has been elevated to president, effective immediately.

A 17-year veteran of AbelsonTaylor, Berg will spearhead future-focused initiatives designed to drive agency growth and expand into new business areas. "Helping map the agency's path into the future is an exciting next step," Berg said. "With a strong and talented management team and a staff of the best and brightest in the industry, we're well-positioned to continue our leadership in healthcare marketing and pioneer innovative new ways of helping our clients succeed. Dale has established a brilliant legacy, and a world of possibilities awaits us."

Berg has worked in healthcare for nearly three decades. An innovator who combines deep scientific knowledge with remarkable business smarts, he has played a key role in expanding AbelsonTaylor's expertise in technology-driven marketing. He is also respected for his exceptional people skills, both with clients and staff.

"Jeff quickly understands things, whether it's technical concepts or someone's emotions, and figures out how to meet objectives, whether it's long-range brand planning or helping someone advance in his or her career. He moves things forward and that's a great strength in his new position," Taylor said.

Prior to joining AbelsonTaylor in 2002, Berg worked in a variety of research, marketing and business-development roles with global pharmaceutical companies including Searle, Boots and Allegiance Healthcare (now a wholly owned subsidiary of Cardinal Health). He began his professional career as a research associate in the Department of Medicine, Section of Nephrology, at the University of Chicago.

Berg holds a Ph.D. in pharmacology from the University of Minnesota School of Medicine and a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Married and the father of five, Berg lives with his family in Deerfield, Ill. When not at work, he can often be found running or practicing yoga. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Temple Jeremiah in Northfield, Ill., and a supporter of numerous charitable causes.

As for Taylor, he will remain actively involved in the company he built. "I'm not disappearing," he said, noting that he will remain chief executive officer and chairman of AbelsonTaylor's board of directors, continuing to participate in key strategic decisions. "I've decided to enjoy life a little more, go on some long trips, and spend a lot less time in the office," he said. "I can do that with complete peace of mind, knowing that AbelsonTaylor will be well-led by Jeff."

