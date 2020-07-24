Log in
Jeff Davis Bancshares : JD Bancshares, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q2 2020

07/24/2020 | 11:06am EDT

Jennings, LA., July 23, 2020 (ACCESSWIRE) - JD Bancshares, Inc. (the 'Company'), (OTCQX: JDVB), the parent holding company of JD Bank (the 'Bank'), reports its unaudited financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020.

Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 was $1,648,996 or $1.06 per common share compared to $1,557,713 or $1.00 per share for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $2,442,925 or $1.57 per share for the prior year quarter ended June 30, 2019. Financial results for the current year quarters were impacted by large loan loss provisions in consideration of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Due to the large provisions, evaluating the Company on a pre-tax, pre-provision operating income basis provides greater insight when comparing recurring financial performance over periods. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $2,847,642 compared to $2,502,248 for the linked quarter and $2,762,858 for the comparative prior year quarter. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income excludes taxes, provision for loan losses, losses on the sale of other real estate owned and gains on the sale of investment securities. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings for the current period were positively affected by the recognition of a portion of fees received as a result of our participation in the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paychecks Protection Program. (PPP). Other factors having a significant impact on current quarter earnings include the 150 basis point decline in short-term interest rates occurring in March 2020, the impact on non-PPP loan demand given the uncertainty of economic conditions and the excess liquidity generated as a result of substantial deposit growth since year end.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FULL PRESS RELEASE

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 21 full service branch offices located along the Interstate 10 corridor from Lake Charles to Lafayette, Louisiana.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Disclaimer

Jeff Davis Bancshares Inc. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 15:05:05 UTC
